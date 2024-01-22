The ‘Touch Screen’ Breakthrough Makes Zhou Qunfei the Richest Woman in China, Used to Live Poorly Until She Was Forced to Quit School!

#Touch #Screen #Breakthrough #Zhou #Qunfei #Richest #Woman #China #Live #Poorly #Forced #Quit #School

Zhou Qunfei is listed as the richest woman in China. He is known as an inventor touchscreen and the world’s premier touchscreen maker, Lens Technology. Thanks to the breakthrough of the touch screen that he discovered, who would have thought that this would lead to the figure of Zhou Qunfei, who was born into a low-income family, and become a billionaire.

The company he leads has successfully collaborated with many other technology companies. This makes Zhou Qunfei have a net worth of 10 billion USD (around Rp. 156.1 trillion), making her listed as one of the richest women in the world according to Forbes.

Continue listening to the story of Zhou Qunfei’s life journey, who was born from a family of poverty and became the richest woman in China below!

