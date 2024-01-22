The ‘Touch Screen’ Breakthrough Makes Zhou Qunfei the Richest Woman in China, Used to Live Poorly Until She Was Forced to Quit School!

#Touch #Screen #Breakthrough #Zhou #Qunfei #Richest #Woman #China #Live #Poorly #Forced #Quit #School

Zhou Qunfei is listed as the richest woman in China. He is known as an inventor touchscreen and the world’s premier touchscreen maker, Lens Technology. Thanks to the breakthrough of the touch screen that he discovered, who would have thought that this would lead to the figure of Zhou Qunfei, who was born into a low-income family, and become a billionaire.

The company he leads has successfully collaborated with many other technology companies. This makes Zhou Qunfei have a net worth of 10 billion USD (around Rp. 156.1 trillion), making her listed as one of the richest women in the world according to Forbes.

Continue listening to the story of Zhou Qunfei’s life journey, who was born from a family of poverty and became the richest woman in China below!

(sound/sound)

Also Read:  Pakistan-Iran Agree to Defuse Conflict After Attacking Each Other

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BADMINTON – MADA – And two for Thierry, eleventh title for Aina
BADMINTON – MADA – And two for Thierry, eleventh title for Aina
Posted on
Police seize screens broadcasting Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Tamil Nadu; Supreme Court intervenes – News18 Malayalam
Police seize screens broadcasting Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Tamil Nadu; Supreme Court intervenes – News18 Malayalam
Posted on
Lead actors Máxima in love: these couples also found love on the set | Backbiting
Lead actors Máxima in love: these couples also found love on the set | Backbiting
Posted on
Sports writers commented on the Trabzonspor – Galatasaray match: ‘Psychological superiority belongs to Galatasaray’
Sports writers commented on the Trabzonspor – Galatasaray match: ‘Psychological superiority belongs to Galatasaray’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News