the Toulouse jihadist, Jonathan Geffroy, tried on appeal by the special assize court of Paris

#Toulouse #jihadist #Jonathan #Geffroy #appeal #special #assize #court #Paris

Sentenced at first instance to 18 years of criminal imprisonment, the ex-fighter of the Islamic State (IS) organization Jonathan Geffroy, originally from Toulouse, who presents himself as a “repentant” of jihadism appears on appeal before the court of special conference in Paris from this Monday, January 15, 2024.

Sentenced at first instance to 18 years in prison, Jonathan Geffroy must be tried alongside his Moroccan wife Latifa Chadli who appears free after having been sentenced at first instance to five years in prison, three of which were suspended on probation. They are both on trial for terrorist conspiracy and abandonment of minors.

As in the first instance, the special assize court will have to determine whether Jonathan Geffroy is truly a repentant jihadist as he claims or a “opportunistic” who has “unreservedly joined the fights of ISIS, including attacks in Europe” as stated by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat).

Originally from Toulouse, Jonathan Geffroy, 41, converted to Islam at a fairly young age, becoming radicalized quickly and making numerous trips to Egypt where he notably met Abdelkader Merah, the brother of Mohamed Merah who was murdered in 2012 in Toulouse and Montauban. , three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a teacher. In 2013, Jonathan Geffroy moved to Morocco with his first wife, whom he left to marry Latifa Chadli. The couple left the kingdom to settle in Egypt in February 2014. Despite the birth of a child in November 2014, Jonathan Geffroy and Latifa Chadli reached Syria in February 2015 where they were immediately taken in by ISIS.

He claims to have gone to the area to do “humanitarian“. According to the prosecution, Jonathan Geffroy served in the ranks of the Anwar al-Awlaki katiba (brigade), an IS detachment bringing together a few dozen French people including the brothers Jean-Michel and Fabien Clain, two leaders of the propaganda of the IS, which will notably claim responsibility for the attacks of November 13, 2015 in France. He will also fight in Ramadi in Iraq in the ranks of the elite katiba Tariq Ibn Zyad, of which the Bataclan attackers were a part.

The Islamic State “on a pedestal”

At first instance, Jonathan Geffroy admitted to having put the IS “on a pedestal” before becoming disillusioned after the attack in Nice on July 14, 2016. In November 2016, he himself contacted the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) from an internet café in Raqqa. He tried to flee. He was finally captured at the beginning 2017 by the Free Syrian Army (ASL). The couple and their two children were handed over to the French authorities in September 2017. Jonathan Geffroy chose to speak to investigators. He revealed in particular that ISIS was considering sending child soldiers into Europe.”He didn’t particularly teach us anything new“, swept aside a DGSI investigator at first instance. The trial is scheduled until January 19, 2024.