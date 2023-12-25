The town of Windehausen in Thuringia is under water

#town #Windehausen #Thuringia #water

from MDR AKTUELL

The situation on the Central German rivers remains tense due to flooding. In Thuringia, Windehausen is under water and the town is being evacuated. In Saxony, the flood gates in Grimma and Dresden were closed. The thaw in the mountains could slow down relaxation.

Rain determines the weather conditions over Christmas. The levels of many rivers are rising, especially in central Germany. Flood warning level 3 of a total of four has been declared in several regions.

6:41 p.m. | The situation at the hollow remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second highest alert level, three on the four-level scale, was still in effect at three gauges in the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Bad Düben. The flood wave is running downstream, said Uwe Büttner from the State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology.

Overall, the flood situation in the Saxon river areas is very fluctuating, which on the one hand has to do with the melting snow in the mountains. On the other hand, the weather remains changeable with areas of rain passing through.

6:05 p.m. | Radebeul is calling for the Elbe to be evacuated

The city of Radebeul has called on its residents to clear the Elbe cycle path and stop using it. In particular, car owners are asked to drive their vehicles away on the festival lawn. The reason is the forecast water level of alert level 3 in the Elbe, which is expected on Wednesday.

5:35 p.m. | Dresden is building mobile flood protection gates

The level of the Elbe in Dresden also continues to rise. The river is already crossing over the Terrassenufer, and the area between Hasenberg and Theaterplatz is closed. The first mobile flood protection gates were closed in the afternoon. Due to the expected melting of snow in the Giant Mountains, the city’s environmental office expects that alert level 3 will probably be reached on Wednesday.

Update 5:13 p.m. | The situation in southern Thuringia is slowly easing

The situation remains tense in southern Thuringia. However, according to information from an MDR THÜRINGEN reporter, the lack of rain has ensured that the situation is slowly easing.

The Office for Fire and Disaster Protection had issued a flood warning for the towns of Oberrod, Ratscher and Rappelsdorf in the Hildburghausen district. According to MDR THÜRINGEN information, the district office says there is currently no possibility of evacuating the towns.

Because a built-up dam was soaked, the fire department has already pumped out the water and diverted it around the area. According to the Hildburghausen district office, the Schönbrunn and Ratscher dams will reach their maximum fill level in the next twelve to 24 hours. According to MDR information, the fire department is protecting the two towns of Rappelsdorf and Oberrod with plastic barriers, which have now been expanded to include a pallet barrier.

5:03 p.m. | The Czech Republic and Slovakia were also affected by storms and floods

Storms and floods cut off power to thousands of households in the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Sunday and Monday and made evacuations necessary in several parts of the country. According to weather services and fire departments, the flood situation remained tense on Monday, especially on the Elbe and smaller northern Czech rivers near the borders with Saxony and Poland. However, in the west of the Czech Republic, which borders Bavaria, the situation began to ease, according to information from the CTK news agency. Around 12,000 households in the Czech Republic were temporarily without electricity, including 3,700 on Monday.

In Slovakia, the number of households without electricity increased from 7,000 on Sunday to 9,000 on Monday, the TASR news agency reported. In Slovakia, important power lines also run through difficult-to-access forest and mountain regions, where persistent snowstorms have hampered repair work. Fallen trees also blocked numerous roads and railway connections in both countries.

4:53 p.m. | Railway line between Magdeburg and Hanover restricted

Rail traffic on the route between Hanover and Magdeburg is expected to be affected until Wednesday, December 27th. IC trains would be rerouted in both directions and would be delayed by around 30 minutes, Deutsche Bahn announced on its website. The background is therefore track erosion on the route from Magdeburg to Helmstedt.

This Twitter content may involve the transmission of personal data. Further information and settings can be found in the data protection declaration.

Show content

Is loading …

4:38 p.m. | Ramelow finds out about the situation in Windehausen

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow got his own picture of the situation in Windehausen in northern Thuringia on Monday. He wrote on the Internet platform X: “I hope that everyone affected by the flood will be able to return home as soon as possible.” It is currently uncertain when people will actually be able to return to their homes in Windehausen. The mayor of the city of Heringen, Matthias Marquardt, expects the flood situation there to last for several more days.

4:12 p.m. | Picture gallery: This is the situation in Thuringia

3:21 p.m. | Residents of Windehausen are strongly advised to leave their homes

Due to the worsening flood situation, the Heringen/Helme city administration urgently recommends that residents in Windehausen leave their homes. The power supply will probably not be guaranteed for several days. Residents are asked to go to the collection point near the Gerbothe butcher shop. Help and accommodation for those affected are organized there.

The mayor of the city of Heringen, Matthias Marquardt, told the dpa that the entire town had been evacuated since 12 p.m. However, forced evacuations are deliberately avoided. However, residents are urgently urged to leave the area. THW vehicles are on the way to take residents to the shuttle buses in trucks. They should then show up at the gym in Heringen or stay with friends or acquaintances. In his call, he appeals to residents to immediately pack their bags, documents and medication.

An aerial view of the Thuringian town of Windehausen from December 25th. Image rights: Nordhausen District Office

12:01 p.m. | Windehausen is under water

In the town of Heringen near Nordhausen, the Windehausen district is under water. According to Heringen’s mayor Matthias Marquardt, the place is currently no longer passable. According to district fire director Daniel Kunze, the water is up to 70 centimeters high. There is also no more electricity in Windehausen because it has been switched off. The place is to be evacuated today.

Flooding on a street in Windehausen. Photo rights: MDR/Peter Sommer

Overall, the situation in the country is slowly easing, as the responsible state office said. On Monday, alert level 3 on the four-level scale only applied to the area near the Hinterah gauge in the south of Thuringia.

The situation on the upper Werra also relaxed slightly on Christmas Eve and during the night. According to the state office, reporting level 2 still applies at five gauges, but it will probably no longer be reached downstream.

There is also some relaxation on the upper Unstrut and on the southern Harz on the Helme and the Wipper, while all water levels have now fallen below reporting level 3. New rainfall on Monday and Tuesday is likely to delay this now falling trend, but not reverse it.

11:41 am | Flood situation in Saxony-Anhalt

The flood situation in Saxony-Anhalt also remains tense in many places. The third of four flood alert levels applied on Christmas Day for the ears at the Wolmirstedt gauge, on the Salzwedeler Dumme near Tylsen, on the Mulde near Golzern and the Unstrut near Wangen.

The country’s flood forecast center stated that the trends were slowly rising, staying the same, but also falling again. Alert level 2 had been reached at many other river gauges in the country. At level 3, a permanent guard service is set up and dike defense measures begin.

09:45 am | Situation in Saxony: Mulde rolls downstream

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, alert level 3 on the four-level scale continued to apply at three gauges in the Mulde, in Golzern near Grimma and on the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein on the Zschopau, a tributary.

According to the responsible Saxon state office, the current flood peak is expected on Tuesday morning in Bad Düben on the border with Saxony-Anhalt. In some regions, such as the Chemnitz area, the water levels have fallen since Christmas Eve, while the city of Grimma closed its flood gates on Christmas Eve.

The Elbe also floods: The Terrassenufer in Dresden on Christmas morning Image rights: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

Meanwhile, thaw and melting snow were expected in the Ore Mountains. Nevertheless, the authorities did not expect the situation to worsen significantly. An early warning for the Zwickauer Mulde and areas in the Vogtland district has been lifted.

Flood warning level 3 means that flooding can also occur in built-up areas and cause damage. The population was asked to stay away from the waterways, avoid basements and underpasses and flooded areas.

08:50 am | Flood situation in Thuringia

In Thuringia, flood warnings have now been issued in the Hildburghausen district, on the Lasterbach in Oberrod and in Rappelsdorf, where several smaller streams converge in the lock. The control center said that “floods with a rapidly rising peak are forecast”. The Office of Fire and Disaster Protection advised people to stay away from bodies of water. In bank areas, there could be flooding of streets, basements and ground floors and thus also dangers from electrical current.

In Thuringia there are still floods on the upper Werra. Meanwhile, slight relaxation was recorded on the edge of the southern Harz, albeit at a high level. The Windehausen district of the town of Heringen an der Helme near Nordhausen is to be evacuated. According to Mayor Matthias Marquardt, a sports hall is available for a good 400 people. They had already been called to leave their homes on Christmas Eve. But initially only a few people followed the call.

12:36 am | Storm surge at sea and thaw in Bergen

In northern Germany, after the more severe storm surge on Friday, the storm surge mark is expected to be reached again in Hamburg and parts of Schleswig-Holstein on Christmas Day. According to the official forecast, the Elbe is expected to exceed the storm surge threshold of 1.5 meters above mean high water on Monday afternoon.

Further rain and wind was forecast for Christmas Day, and for the western low mountain ranges there was also some continuous rain. In the Ore Mountains and the Bavarian Forest, thaws lead to additional water runoff.

The flood situation on December 24th:

11:41 p.m. | First evacuations near Nordhausen

The Windehausen district of the town of Heringen/Helme near Nordhausen is to be evacuated on a voluntary basis due to flooding. As Heringen’s mayor Matthias Marquardt (left) told MDR THÜRINGEN, large parts of the town on the Helme are under water. Accordingly, only ten people had voluntarily left the place by Christmas Eve. But Marquardt expected significantly more on Monday morning.

6:47 p.m. | Official storm warning for hurricane gusts

The German Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for higher altitudes of hurricane-like gusts in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. Accordingly, in the Erzgebirgskreis and the Upper Harz, the mountains and locations above 1,000 meters are affected. The authority warned of uprooted and falling trees, falling branches, roof tiles and other objects.

3:50 p.m. | Michaela Koschak: The situation remains tense

A new wave will develop on Monday, bringing larger amounts of rain again, especially for the Harz and the Thuringian Forest. The situation in the southern Harz region remains tense.

According to MDR qualified meteorologist Michaela Koschak, there could be another 50-80 l/sqm of rain by Tuesday morning. It is expected that river levels will continue to rise slightly. This means the situation remains tense.

Although the levels rise quite slowly in this weather situation, they still rise a little further, especially in the Harz and the foothills of the Thuringian Forest.

With plus temperatures in the mountains, thaws will also occur, and Koschak assumed 100l/sqm from thaw water, which could lead to rising water levels, especially in Saxony. The flood control centers did not expect that level 4 would be reached on the Mulde in the next few days. However, the hydrologist on duty at the state flood center, Uwe Büttner, said that the snowmelt would lead to the values ​​for alert level 3 being exceeded at other water levels, for example at the Zschopau, as well as at the Freiberger Mulde and the united Mulde.

According to Koschak, the flood situation in the Harz and Thuringian Forest will stagnate at a high level over the next 48 hours. “Most of the water levels have been reached by then, only towards Nordhausen will the level at the Unstrut continue to rise in the next few hours.”

The meteorologist predicts that the situation will probably ease from Wednesday and Thursday as less rain is forecast.

1:48 p.m. | Saxony-Anhalt: Level 3 for the ears and the stupid

In Saxony-Anhalt, according to the State Office for Flood Protection, alert level 3 of 4 applies to the Dumme at the Tylsen gauge in the Altmark district of Salzwedel. Level 3 also currently applies to the Ohre near Wolmirstedt in the Börde district.

1:36 p.m. | Thuringia: State office expects calm

The Thuringian State Office for the Environment expects the situation to gradually calm down on Sunday, with the exception of the Werra area. Fire departments are in constant use due to rising water levels. Northern Thuringia is particularly affected.

10:14 am | Warning level 3 for Chemnitz, Würschnitz and Mulde

The flood situation has worsened in parts of Saxony: the value for alert level 3 was reached at several gauges on the four-stage scale. Specifically, this affects the Chemnitz at the water gauge in Chemnitz, the Würschnitz in the Jahnsdorf area and the Zwickauer Mulde in Wechselburg.

However, there was also some hope. According to the State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology, the rain area over Saxony has weakened. Therefore, the hollow will probably not end up at alert level 4 as feared.

09:38am | Saxony: Floods feared

The flooding continues to rise in parts of Saxony. Flood warning level 3 out of 4 has now been issued for the Chemnitz and Würschnitz rivers. The Saxony Flood Center said flooding could occur in individual areas.

07:03 am | Thuringia: Many calls to rescue control centers

In Thuringia, the rescue control center telephones are no longer idle, especially in the north and south of the country. Water levels have risen to five times normal in some cases.

06:47 am | Saxony-Anhalt: Flood control center assumes water levels are rising

The flood control center in Saxony-Anhalt assumes that river levels in the state will continue to rise. Flood warnings had been issued for the Havel, the Mulde and the Elbe.

Residents were asked to be careful, for example not to go into basements. According to the information, the Chemnitz fire department also used flood sirens to warn the population of the danger. Alert level 3 was already in effect for the Lungwitzbach at the St. Egidien gauge, while the Zwickauer Mulde had reached level 2 at the Wechselburg 1 gauge.

The flood situation on December 23rd:

10:46 p.m. | Warning level 1 for Zwickauer Mulde and Lungwitzbach

The authorities in Zwickau are warning of flooding of the Zwickauer Mulde below the Rödelbach estuary and/or the Lungwitzbach below the Rödlitzbach estuary. Accordingly, the water level has risen sharply.

7:24 p.m. | Warning level 1 for Pleiße in the Zwickau district

The Saxon State Flood Center has also declared warning level 1 for the Pleiße and its tributaries near Neukirchen/Pleiße and Crimmitschau.

6:57 p.m. | Alert level 1 for Zwickauer Mulde and Zwota

Due to sharply rising water levels, the Saxon State Flood Center declared warning level 1 on Saturday evening for the Zwickauer Mulde, the Zwota and their tributaries near Klingenthal and for the municipality of Muldenhammer. The water levels are expected to rise further, it said. This means that the first floods can no longer be ruled out.

5:31 p.m. | Floods in several Thuringian regions

The continuous rain is causing water levels to continue to rise in several Thuringian regions. Late on Saturday afternoon, the highest reporting level of 3 was declared for several gauges.

In many places in northern Thuringia, the fire brigade was already on duty in the evening – including in the Nordhausen district. The highest reporting level for floods was already in effect on the Helme near Sundhausen and the Wipper in the late afternoon.

There were also high levels in southern Thuringia in the evening – and the trend is rising. According to the forecast, the Nahe is expected to reach its highest level around midnight. In the late afternoon, the rescue control center spoke of a few operations – especially in Sonneberg. In eastern Thuringia the water levels remained largely within the normal range.

4:14 p.m. | Rivers in Saxony-Anhalt are overflowing their banks

The water levels in some rivers in Saxony-Anhalt are rising due to the ongoing rain. Alert level 3 out of 4 continues to apply on the Dumme. Ohre, Holtemme, Bode and Ilse have also already overflowed their banks.

This topic in the program:MDR TELEVISION | MDR AKTUELL television | December 25, 2023 | 19:30 o’clock