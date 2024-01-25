The traditional Fanorona game to discover

Souleman Ibrahim Andriamandimby took the initiative to organize the first edition of the Fanorona Festival on February 10 and 11.

Souleman Ibrahim Andriamandimby, fervent defender of local culture, enthusiastically announces the first edition of the Fanorona Festival, scheduled for February 10 and 11 at Rovan’Ambohidratrimo. The main objective of this event is to promote the richness of Malagasy culture, particularly highlighting the traditional game Fanorona, recognized not only as entertainment, but also as an intellectual stimulator.

“Many young people no longer know what Fanorona is, which is why this festival offers the opportunity to rediscover it more. Lectures by eminent personalities such as Academician Harilala Ranjatohery, champion Zamabe Fanorona, Vona Kiady Tahiry and Mathias Harinantenaina will be organized to explore the history and strategic aspects of the game,” explains Souleman Ibrahim Andriamandimby. The festival will also include exhibition stands showcasing Fanorona from different angles, revealing its cultural significance. It will constitute a unique opportunity to reaffirm the dignity and value of Rovan’Ambohidratrimo.

A competition will be organized for fans of Fanorona in the Ambohidratrimo district, including localities such as Mahitsy and Antanetibe Mahazaza. Registrations will be open until one week before the festival. Souleman Ibrahim Andriamandimby highlights the collaboration with local associations such as Audam and Haizara in the organization of this competition. The organizer has an ambition to spread this festival across the Big Island, thus encouraging the rediscovery of an emblematic game inscribed in Malagasy history.

Nicole Rafalimananjara