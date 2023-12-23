The tragedy at the boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc. Hungary is sending emergency aid of 50,000 euros

#tragedy #boarding #school #Odorheiu #Secuiesc #Hungary #sending #emergency #aid #euros

The Hungarian State Secretariat for Hungarian Communities Abroad announced on Saturday that it is sending 20 million forints (52,356 euros) as emergency aid after the tragic accident at the “Tamasi Aron” high school boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc, as a result of which a student from 17 years old died, reports MTI, according to Agerpres.

The collapsed boarding school from Odorheiu SecuiescPhoto: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim

The aid will be provided through the alliance of Hungarian teachers in Romania and will be intended for the replacement of damaged technical equipment used by students, states a press release from the Hungarian State Secretariat for Hungarian Communities Abroad.

The boarding school building of the “Tamási Áron” High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc, Harghita county, partially collapsed on Monday afternoon, four students being trapped under the rubble.

Two students were brought out conscious, another being subjected to resuscitation maneuvers, to which she responded. All three were transported to the hospital, one of them being intubated.

The fourth victim – a boy – was later pulled out, resuscitation efforts were made, but to no avail, so he was declared dead.

The criminal prosecution section of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Târgu Mureş Court of Appeal took over the file. A number of witnesses were heard and a number of documents were collected to be administered as evidence in the case file.

The owner of the company that carried out the connection works to the sewage network of the high school boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc, whose wall collapsed, was placed under judicial control.

On Tuesday, following the hearing of several people, the company administrator was detained for 24 hours. The man is being investigated for committing the crimes of culpable homicide and culpable bodily harm.

The government decided on Thursday to allocate funds for the families affected by the recent tragedy in Odorheiu Secuiesc, as follows: for the two injured and hospitalized girls, 8,000 lei each, for the girl who is in a worse condition, in a coma, 10,000 lei, and for the family of the deceased young man, also 10,000 lei, declared Mihai Constantin, the spokesman of the Government.

