The tragic fate of a family from Komjatice: first only 2-year-old Šimonko lost his life, now his mother Jarmila has died

#tragic #fate #family #Komjatice #2yearold #Šimonko #lost #life #mother #Jarmila #died

KOMJATICE – They experienced the worst that a parent can experience. Parents from Komjatice in Nové Zámky district lost their beloved son Šimonek (†2) eight years ago. The boy was out with his father at the time when he probably slipped and fell into the stream. He could not be saved. The family was going through a difficult time then, and now another blow came. Šimonka’s mother Jarmila died at the age of 44.

Another tragedy that struck a family from Komjatice was reported by the newspaper čas.sk, which was informed by an acquaintance of the family. “Jarka died, it’s terrible what the family has to go through,” stated a family friend, according to whose words she succumbed to an insidious disease. “She died almost exactly eight years after her baby boy,” she added sadly.

archive video

Two dead bodies were discovered in the lake near Senec! (Source: Topky.sk/Maarty)

The last farewell to Jarka was on Thursday in Komjaticie. According to the people in the village, she was a very strong, sensitive and good woman. “She went through what no mother should go through and still gave everyone a smile and peace,” the people in the village agreed.

What happened to Simon?

The tragedy took place on February 6, 2016, a few meters from the apartment building in which they lived. A father was playing with his son outside. When Šimonko finished cycling, he went to hide the bike in the apartment building himself. “Then we were just playing. I was bent over for a while and he was throwing things at me. It was only three seconds before I turned around.” Father Peter talked about the worst moments in his life, saying that Šimonko was very afraid of water and never thought of going into it.

When he turned around and saw that Šimonko was not there, he started looking for him everywhere. “When I found a shawl by the stream, I went along the river and searched for it for a kilometer. He was nowhere,” father described the terrible moments. The boy was carried by the current of the Little Nitra for about 700 meters, and the firefighters found him only after an hour and a half, when no one could help him.