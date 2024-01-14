The Tragic Story of John Jones, Experienced the ‘Worst Death’ After Being Stuck in a Cave

#Tragic #Story #John #Jones #Experienced #Worst #Death #Stuck #Cave

Jakarta –

Exploring caves or spelunking This is an activity that is quite popular with adventure enthusiasts, especially those who like to challenge their adrenaline. However, this activity also has very high risks and can even be life threatening.

That’s what happened to John Edward Jones, one man spelunker which went viral after he died while exploring the Nutty Putty Cave in Utah, United States in 2009. Jones died in a tragic condition after his body was trapped for 28 hours in a narrow cave channel.

Quoted from the site All That Interestingthe unfortunate incident occurred in November 2009. Jones, his brother and several friends decided to explore the Nutty Putty Cave as a place for bonding.

At that time, Jones was 26 years old and had not done anything for a long time spelunking. It also has a body weight of around 90 kg, which is not ideal for exploring narrow cave gaps.

Beginning of Events

After an hour of exploring, Jones decided to try out the ‘Birth Canal’, which is a cave opening that is very narrow and difficult to navigate. Jones found a gap he thought was the Birth Canal, and tried to enter with a head first position. But once inside, Jones realized he had made a fatal mistake.

Shortly after entering the Birth Canal gap, Jones realized that his body was trapped. He didn’t even have room to squirm out of the gap. The only thing he could do was keep going.

Jones tried to take a breath to fit his body through the narrow gap in the cave. But when he tried to breathe air again, his body was immediately trapped and could no longer move.

Josh, Jones’ brother who was exploring the Nutty Putty Cave, found his brother and tried to pull him out of the crevice. However, Jones fell further and was trapped in a more dangerous position.

Stuck For Almost 28 Hours

Josh finally comes out of the cave to look for help. However, even though the rescue team had arrived, Jones was already trapped 121 meters from the mouth of the cave in a dire condition. Over the next 24 hours, more than 100 rescue workers tried to get Jones out of the crevice.

Over time, Jones’ chances of survival dwindled. The very narrow gap in the cave exerted enormous pressure on his body. Not only that, Jones was trapped upside down, so his heart had to work very hard to pump blood out of the brain.

The rescue team tried various ways to get Jones out, but to no avail. After being trapped for almost 28 hours, Jones finally died from cardiac arrest after his heart had to work very hard for hours.

Post Incident

Jones’ body was never successfully evacuated and remains trapped in the Nutty Putty Cave to this day. In order to prevent this unfortunate incident from happening again, the local government decided to seal the cave. The Nutty Putty Cave also became a meal and a memorial for Jones.

In 2016, filmmaker Isaac Halasima produced a documentary telling the story of Jones’ horrific experience. During the production process, Halasima visited the Nutty Putty Cave that killed Jones, but did not dare to go inside.

“I got into it, at the front, and thought ‘Okay, that’s enough here,'” he said.

Watch the Video “Honey Bees in the US Have the Second Highest Mortality Rate”

(note)