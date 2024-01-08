The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources

Author: Radu Pop, Editor
Published: 08-01-2024 00:03

Updated: 07-01-2024 17:01

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) informs that from tomorrow, passenger trains on the Cluj-Napoca – Oradea route will be replaced by coaches and buses.

The embarkation/disembarkation stations are posted on the institution’s website, where other information on this topic is also posted, reports Radio Romania.

According to an emergency ordinance recently adopted by the Government, the Railway Reform Authority and railway passenger transport operators have been empowered to introduce coach services in areas where railway lines are fully or partially closed.

In the area between Cluj-Napoca and Oradea, the CFR company is carrying out an extensive project for the reconstruction and electrification of the railway line, which involves total traffic closures on certain sections and the reduction of transport capacity on others.

