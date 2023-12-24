The train from Szczecin got stuck at the station in Koniecpol. Reason? No driver

#train #Szczecin #stuck #station #Koniecpol #Reason #driver

He announced the unusual situation on social media on Saturday after noon. 21 Michał Szprendałowicz. The passenger, who is usually the spokesman for the Polish football champion Raków Częstochowa, wrote that he thought that nothing would surprise him at PKP Intercity anymore. And yet! “At least 120 minutes of train delay due to, please note, LACK OF TRAIN DRIVERS. We have been standing somewhere on the Szczecin – Lublin route for an hour and there is no one to drive the train,” said Mr. Michał.

“And so we have fun with @PKPIntercityPDP. The driver is still missing. Currently, they are reporting a delay of at least 160 minutes,” the passenger said at 10:27 p.m.

We have contacted the carrier to obtain more information about this unusual situation.

— Unfortunately, we are still waiting for a crew change. At this moment, the train is standing at the station in Koniecpol, a PKP Intercity hotline consultant told Onet at 22 322 22 22. He did not have detailed information about what happened to the driver and whether the situation was related to some random accident.

He assured us that actions are being taken to ensure that the train moves towards Lublin as soon as possible.