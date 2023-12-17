“The train stopped, smoke started coming out and we felt the impact”

Roberto, a passenger on one of the trains that crashed in El Chorro (Málaga), went live on laSexta Xplica to offer his testimony about the accident: “The train stopped, but it often does so at a certain height. At five minutes a tremendous noise started, smoke started coming out, the train was like tipping over and people got nervous…”

“It has not overturned as such, although it was a bit like it overturned to the right. People got up, we tried to go towards the doors but they did not open,” added Roberto, who assures that “on the left side the impact of the another train, although we didn’t know what against at that time.

The witness assures that until now (11:30 p.m. on Saturday) they have not received any explanations and the passengers are “in the middle of El Chorro, a mountainous area where it is cold. We don’t know anything. They have told us that they are leaving. to take to Malaga. Everyone is out in the open.”

