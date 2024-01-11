#traitor #Stoilov #continues #fill #Levskis #coffers

Stanimir Stoilov is no longer in Levski. Nikolay Kostov is there. It doesn’t really matter. The processes that take place in the club are important. The latest news from the “Georgi Asparuhov” stadium is about the sale of Ronaldo. The Brazilian goes to Rostov for 2 million euros, and part of the amount will remain for the “blues”.

The Brazilian landed in his native football, and his name logically attracted attention. Until now, football has known only two people with the name Ronaldo – Phenomena and CR7. The third came from Bahia and reinforced the Brazilian colony of Gerena after Welton and Tsunami. There were strong matches for the “blues”, there were also lousy failures, the result of big mistakes. But Ronaldo did not stay long in his native football jungle and went to Russia.

It is the second, taken by Stanimir Stoilov and sold for an amount that until recently was only a dream for the coffers of the 26-time champions. Months earlier, Gerena also parted with their best central defender in Noah Sonko Sundberg, and although his transfer fee remained a secret, the capital giants were happy with what Ludogorets paid.

Certainly, the deal for Ronaldo will not be the last one for which Stoilov is responsible, who is currently not enjoying love on the high floors of the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium. There, however, they seemed to quickly forget their transfer discoveries such as Toma Daske, Faisal Reras, Nacho Monsalve and others. At the same time, the bosses of the capital city are rubbing their hands, because there is also an appetite for Jose Cordoba, Welton and Andrian Kraev, retrained by Stoilov from striker to defensive midfielder.

The new wave of signings will be interesting to see how much money they will bring to the club – Asimi Fadiga, Darlan and Ronaldo’s future replacement, who by all accounts will also come from South America. Hopefully the situation is the same with them, but the history and the qualities they have shown so far suggest something else…