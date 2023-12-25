The trams that collided in Bucharest can no longer be repaired. The IMPERIO one cost 2 million euros

#trams #collided #Bucharest #longer #repaired #IMPERIO #cost #million #euros

Two trams collided head-on on Sunday morning, at 6 o’clock, in an intersection in Bucharest, after a driver was not paying attention to the train.

Several police, firemen and SMURD crews arrived at the scene, who provided medical care to the three injured, the two firemen and a traveler. All suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

It was almost 6 o’clock in the morning when the drivers of trams number 1 and 5 collided in the Lizeanu intersection in Sector 2 of the Capital. They should have passed each other, but a surveillance camera recorded the moment when they collide violently.

witnesses: “The impact was quite powerful!”

Reporter: Have you heard it this far?

witnesses: “It was flattened on one side, the other half, the cabin was taken. I saw the Vatman come out on his feet, a little dizzy.”

The policemen called to the scene tested the two Vatmans for alcohol. Neither of them had been drinking. An EMS crew then took the two to the hospital for medical treatment.

Specialists from the Bucharest Transport Company also came to the scene and carefully examined the two means of public transport. As they did not find any fault and the roadway did not present any problems, they thought that the most likely cause of the accident could be human error.

Alex Ichim, STB spokesperson: “The driver did not notice that the truck was on the left side, he had the route ahead, which caused this accident.”

Both Vatmans are highly experienced within the STB, so investigators cannot explain why they were unable to avoid the impact. Tram traffic in the area was stopped for two hours, and passengers were picked up by STB buses.

Claudiu Costea, spokesman for the Road Brigade: „A criminal case was opened in rem, for committing the crime of culpable bodily harm.”

According to STB, the damage caused by the collision of the two trams is major. Both have been decommissioned and cannot be repaired. One of them was part of the new IMPERIO fleet and cost 2 million euros.

