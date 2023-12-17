The transplant, the mountains and love

#transplant #mountains #love

«It’s Christmas every morning you live – writes Stefano Benni – carefully unwrap the package of days. Say thank you, reciprocate, smile.” December 23rd marks the eighth anniversary of the marrow transplantMarco Picenni, 46 years old, from Curno: «Since then I have had many opportunities to be grateful for life and the people around me. That great gift was the first of a series of acts of generosity that saved me.”

Marco with his partner Silvia Nava

Sporty, accustomed to hard work, Marco was a blacksmith and in the summer of 2015 he was on holiday in Alsace with his partner Silvia Nava when the first symptoms of illness appeared: “I went to the swimming pool, I walked, I was used to intense efforts, so when I faced some pain I didn’t worry, I attributed it to various factors, such as tiredness, driving, travel, sport.” Upon his return, however, he continued to feel exhausted, and he sometimes had some fever in the evening: «Until that moment I had never had any serious health problems and I didn’t imagine that it could be something serious. Since the symptoms weren’t resolving, however, at a certain point I became worried. One evening in August we went to the emergency room. The doctors advised me to go to Rheumatology but nothing emerged from the first visits. So they prescribed some blood tests for me.”

Silvia and Marco exchange a look. They are a team, one finishes the other’s sentences, and remembering those days raises a wave of emotions in both of them: «One Friday morning in October – says Marco – I went to the hospital for the blood sample, and that same afternoon they called me to Hematology. We were scared, we called the GP who mentioned an anomalous presence of blasts, immature and undifferentiated cells.”

They showed up at the appointment full of apprehension: «After a bone marrow sample – Marco recalls – they diagnosed me high-risk myelodysplasia, explaining to me that it could quickly become leukemia. There wasn’t much time and the only possible therapy was a bone marrow transplant.” The process of searching for the donor was set in motion, starting with the family: «After carrying out the typing – adds Silvia – it was discovered that Marco’s brother was compatible. A stroke of luck, given that among blood relatives the probability of this occurring is 25%. So everything moved forward quickly, and the time for the transplant arrived.”

Marco underwent the necessary therapies in good physical condition: «I worked until it was time to enter the hospital. To reset my immune system and prepare it to receive the new marrow I underwent a series of chemotherapy. The hospitalization lasted about a month and on January 12th they discharged me.”

Obstacles to healing

There were moments of fear, confusion, fatigue: «Marco – underlines Silvia – has always reacted with a positive spirit, without ever letting go. He was aware of the phases to go through.” When they talk about those moments they always say “us”, as if the illness belonged to both of them: “Silvia never left me alone – observes Marco -. We worked together to collect information on the treatment and possible complications. The Hematology department of the “Papa Giovanni XXIII” hospital in Bergamo has given us extraordinary support.”

Together during therapies

Immediately after his resignation, Marco’s conditions improved: “I started going out again, albeit with caution, because as an immunosuppressed person I had to be careful not to get an infection.” The first two marrow checks, carried out 30 and 60 days after the transplant, gave positive results: «Unfortunately, on the third one the values ​​were no longer the desired ones. They treated me with lymphocyte infusions, but at that point a strong rejection reaction occurred which affected various organs. I was admitted to the hospital again and stayed there for a month. A really bad moment.”

At that point the specialists had few weapons at their disposal: «The only possibility – continues Silvia – was an experimental therapy based on mesenchymal stromal cells taken from the children’s umbilical cord, therefore a new donation. We chose to take this path and the outcome was positive: this treatment managed to repair the damage caused by the rejection.” Marco had to continue to fight off the attacks of Gvhd (Graft versus host disease), the graft-versus-host disease: «In 2016 it attacked the lungs, but the doctors managed to remedy the situation with new treatments. Then I had several pericarditis and to avoid recurrences the doctors used massive doses of immunoglobulins, thus resorting to a third type of donation.”

Marco’s conditions gradually stabilized: «I started my sporting activities again and started working again. My company supported and helped me during the course of the illness and upon my return allowed me to change duties, assigning me an office job.” The pandemic has caused a new disruption: «During the first wave – explains Silvia – we suffered a lot. Ambulances continued to pass, two neighbors died. We were stuck at home, but the Municipality, the neighborhood and the Alpini helped us a lot, bringing what we needed to our homes.”

A rebirth at high altitude

For Silvia and Marco, Covid is still a threat: «In winter we don’t go out much, we don’t go to clubs and restaurants. Perhaps these seem like extreme attitudes but the risk to Marco’s health is very high.” The rebirth also came from the meeting with the group «A spasso con Luisa», which promotes mountain walking activities for transplant recipients and caregivers, organizing itineraries accessible to all. «We discovered its existence by chance – Marco recalls –, through a flyer. To start the activity I had to undergo a medical-sports examination.”

A small delegation from the «A spasso con Luisa» group (which promotes mountain walks) on Pizzo Formico. From left: Marco Picenni, Marco lung transplant recipient, Marco and Enzo kidney transplant recipient

The project was born within the research protocol «Transplant and now sport», promoted by the Ministry of Health and the National Transplant Center, with the Higher Institute of Health and with the associations of transplant patients, with the “Pope John XXIII” Sports Medicine Center identified as the reference center for the Lombardy Region. It is named in memory of Luisa Savoldelli, a liver transplant recipient and great mountain enthusiast. The first stop is always the «Parafulmine» refuge, above Gandino, and then the difficulty gradually increases until the final challenge, a two-day trip «but for us – smiles Marco – it is still too difficult an undertaking».

Since they started this adventure Silvia and Marco have discovered a new world: «We can’t wait for that time of year to arrive – observes Silvia -. Thanks to these activities, transplant recipients and caregivers gain confidence and hope. Every refuge becomes an achievement that gives more security and joy. Beautiful friendships were born among the participants. There are people who have undergone transplants in Bergamo but live elsewhere. They return because they have maintained a connection with the hospital that offered them a second life, the places and the people they met.”

Taking part in trips is an opportunity to get to know each other and help each other: «It is stimulating to see the desire to live of these people – says Silvia -. They have incredible strength and offer life lessons so profound that it is difficult to put them into words. This is also why being part of this group is so precious for us. Having someone to share our experience with helps us not to feel alone.”

Now they walk in the mountains even outside of group activities: «We choose itineraries commensurate with our possibilities – underlines Marco –, without attempting extreme undertakings. The first real peak I reached was Pizzo Formico. The view from up there is incredible. Seeing further is like thinking about the future and recovering a broader horizon after the disease forced us to focus on the present.” Trips have also become rarer and shorter: “We have gone abroad less frequently, and we travel with greater attention, informing ourselves about health facilities and carrying a suitcase with medicines.”

Dealing with fragility was a school of life: «I don’t know what we would have done without the donations that helped Marco with his treatment – ​​comments Silvia -. Signing up to the marrow donor register is a gesture that costs nothing. Just contact Admo to obtain all the information (www.admo.it). I also did the typing when we discovered Marco’s illness and I hope one day to be able to reciprocate the gesture we received. Many are still convinced that marrow donation involves risks, but this is not the case. The collection takes place in most cases by apheresis, similar to a plasma donation, and then the marrow regenerates. Compatibility is one for every 100 thousand people, each registration increases the chance of saving a life.”

Silvia and Marco have discovered the value of solidarity and community bonds: «We owe a debt of gratitude to people and associations who also helped us from a bureaucratic point of view, such as the Ail (Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma). We opened ourselves to the world out of necessity and this aroused in us the desire to help others who face the same difficulties. We worked together as a team, it was what we had to do.” And Silvia remembers a phrase that Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini reworked from Dostoevsky: “The beauty that will save the world is the love that shares pain.”