The Treasury launches the new BTP Valore. Duration 6 years with loyalty bonus

#Treasury #launches #BTP #Valore #Duration #years #loyalty #bonus

Rome, 27 January 2024 – Il Btp Valuethe title dedicated to small savers, arrives at his third test. It will be on offer from February 26th to March 1st and it lasts longer than the previous ones, but not too much.

The new BTP Value

The BTp offered will be a six yearspunctuated by the step up mechanism usual in this product, which raises the rate as time passes: also in this case, as in the previous ones, the calendar will be divided in two, with the rate strengthening starting from the fourth year.

The loyalty reward

The performance framework it is completed by the new loyalty rewardwhich in line with the new duration rises compared to the past and reaches the 7 per thousand. The six years mark the longest span covered so far by BTp Valore, which in its first two trials had offered a duration of 4 and 5 years respectively.

Rates and returns

But this expansion is the obvious consequence of falling rates in recent weeks, which allows us to maintain interesting but not too heavy yields for public finances even with slightly more distant maturities. Indeed, in relation to this factor the choice seems to have fallen on a still limited timetable.

Collection

The inevitable comparison is with the record numbers totaled by the two BTp Valore of 2023, which in total have raised 35.38 billion divided into just under 1.3 million contracts, significantly strengthening the new “BTp population” generated by the farewell to the long era of flat rates.

Panetta’s words

He also talked about emissions Fabio Panetta in a conference dedicated to the single currency which took place in Riga, where the governor of the Bank of Italy relaunched the program to strengthen the system eurobond as a tool to consolidate European integration.

“Bonds issued under the program Next Generation EU they are a first, positive step in this direction. But episodic emissions are not enough to bring about a turning point. We need a stable and regular supply of risk-free European securities,” Panetta said.

The euro and the sovereignists

The governor has exalted the euro and the economic union, defined as “a sort of collective defense clause: every attack aimed at one of its members affects the single currency, an essential element of our shared sovereignty, and is equivalent to an attack on the entire Union34”. A very pro-European speech for a governor who in recent months, after his appointment by the government of Giorgia Melonisome had mistakenly portrayed as sovereignist.

Even one of the hosts, the EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskiscalled for more integration and unity: first of all on the banking union, with the common guarantee on deposits and on Mes. Without mentioning Italy, Dombrovskis underlined how “greater coordination of fiscal policies” must be based on a huge defense instrument, “the ESM, which can provide financial support in case things go wrong”.