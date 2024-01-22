the trial of Radouane Ladkim’s murderous journey opens in Paris

#trial #Radouane #Ladkims #murderous #journey #opens #Paris

In front of the Super U supermarket in Trèbes (Aude), April 6, 2018. ERIC CABANIS / AFP

On March 23, 2018 in the middle of the morning, Radouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old radicalized delinquent, went to the Aigles parking lot in Carcassonne, known in the region as a popular meeting place for the homosexual community. There he comes across a young man smoking in the undergrowth and asks him what he is doing there. The young man replies that he is smoking a cigarette. Radouane Lakdim shoots him in the head. Renato Gomes, 26, miraculously survived his injury. A few moments later, the terrorist shot another man in the temple who was walking on a path: Jean Mazières, a 61-year-old retired wine grower, died instantly.

We sometimes forget it. The murderous journey of Radouane Lakdim, who murdered four people that day in Carcassonne and in a Super U in Trèbes (Aude), began with a homophobic crime. This jihadist attack, the trial of which opens on Monday January 22, before the Special Assize Court of Paris, is to date the only successful attack to have targeted the homosexual community in France (several projects of this nature have been foiled these last years).

A small, minor drug trafficker, Radouane Lakdim, who was “on file S”, made no secret of his aversion to homosexuals. Nor his hatred of “disbelievers”, police officers and more generally France. Moreover, it is the police officers who will be victims, a few moments after this first crime, of the second chapter of his murderous spree. While driving through the streets of Carcassonne, armed with his automatic pistol, the jihadist crossed paths, around 10:30 a.m., with four CRS who were jogging. He opened fire and injured a police officer, Frédéric Poirot, with a bullet in the chest.

“I turned on two fags up there”

The last act of this bloody ride, the one that left its mark on memories, takes place in the Super U of Trèbes, a town bordering Carcassonne. As soon as he burst into the store, around 10:40 a.m., the terrorist shot the head butcher, Christian Medves, 49, in the head, while the latter was chatting with a cashier. In the aisles, between the organic section and household products, the carts freeze for a few moments before resuming their routine. Everyone thinks of one « palette » fallen to the ground, or “firecrackers”.

A few seconds later, the terrorist appears behind a customer’s back: “You, it’s free”he blurted out before shooting Hervé Sosna in the skull, 65 years. After sowing terror in the departments, Radouane Lakdim ends up taking a cashier, Julie L. (who asked to remain anonymous), hostage and locks himself with her in a room serving as a storage room and a safe room. . Their tête-à-tête in this cubbyhole will last almost an hour.