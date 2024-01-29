The trial of the parents of last year’s Serbian school shooter begins

#trial #parents #years #Serbian #school #shooter #begins

The incident last May, followed by a second shooting a day later, shocked the Balkan country and sparked large demonstrations against the government.

The trial comes after the Belgrade High Prosecutor’s Office in October charged the father of the suspected shooter with a “serious act against general security”.

According to prosecutors, the father taught his son how to use firearms, practice shooting and how to handle weapons.

The father is also accused of not properly storing his guns and ammunition, which allowed the suspect to hide the pistol and 92 bullets later used in the shooting incident in the backpack.

The teenager’s mother has been charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors also charged one Serbian shooting club manager and instructor with perjury.

The suspected shooter was 13 years old at the time of the attack and cannot be prosecuted under Serbian law.

After the shooting incident, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to disarm the country, launching a wide-ranging campaign against legal and illegal firearms in the country.

Despite the president’s promise, these events led to massive anti-government protests in various Serbian cities. Tens of thousands of people in Belgrade and elsewhere took part in protests demanding the resignation of several top officials and curbs on media coverage of the violence.

A. Vučičius called the protests a political action and spread conspiracy theories that the protests were allegedly organized by foreign forces.

According to the Small Arms Survey project, Serbia has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world, with more than 39 firearms per 100 civilians.

