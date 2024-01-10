The tripartite summit in Aqaba aims to stop the war

#tripartite #summit #Aqaba #aims #stop #war

From Gaza (Associated Press)

Dubai – Al Arabiya.net

Published on: January 10, 2024: 06:57 PM GST Last updated: January 10, 2024: 07:10 PM GST

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina confirmed that the tripartite Palestinian-Jordanian-Egyptian summit that will be held today in the Jordanian city of Aqaba comes within the framework of a series of Palestinian-Arab international meetings that aim to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, noting that President Mahmoud Abbas’s meetings with his counterpart Egyptian Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II may develop into a broader meeting soon.

Series of meetings

Abu Rudeina said on Wednesday, “There are a series of Palestinian-Arab international meetings around the clock aimed at stopping the aggression.” According to what was reported by the Arab World News Agency.

He added: “The meetings with President Sisi and with King Abdullah… take place in accordance with what was agreed upon in the Arab mini-group on how to work on the international arena, and aim to force America and Israel to stop the war, quickly bring in aid, stop attacks in the West Bank, and stop settler attacks.” .

He also added, “With these moves, we aim to put the US administration in front of its responsibilities, especially since (US Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken toured all of these Arab countries during the past few days.”

“Things are standing still”

However, he said, “Until this moment, things are still at a standstill: Palestinian funds have not been released, the war in Gaza has not stopped, and Israel’s aggression against the West Bank has not stopped. Despite this, we are continuing our efforts as Palestinians and Arabs to turn to the American administration to pressure it and force it.” Israel to stop the war.

“Nothing new except statements.”

As for Blinken’s visit to the region, Abu Rudeina said, “This is Blinken’s fifth visit to the region, but I cannot say that it resulted in anything tangible other than the permanent positive statements that the American side always says that they are for the two-state solution and for bringing aid into Gaza and that they are against attacks and violence.” The settlers want to create a climate that leads to security, prosperity and stability in the region.”

He went on to say, “It is clear that the American administration does not take into account any Palestinian or Arab position, and considers that Israel has the right to protect itself, even though we tell them that self-protection does not mean killing thousands of citizens and wounding more than 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza, and hundreds Casualties in the West Bank, in addition to attacks, building settlements or settlement outposts, and stealing the money of the Palestinian people.”

“Washington is not serious”

Abu Rudeina stressed, “The main problem is that the American administration is not serious and does not deal seriously with the Arab world, and all it seeks is to protect and support Israel.”

Regarding what is new in the American position, which Blinken revealed in his meeting with the Palestinian President, Abu Rudeina said, “The new thing is the old. Blinken tells us everything we want to hear, but nothing he says has been implemented until this moment.”

He added, “Their requests are not implementable, and our requests are not heard, neither by them nor by others.”

Internal issue

As for the issue of the American request to carry out reforms in the Palestinian Authority, Abu Rudeina said, “This is a Palestinian issue that we do not discuss with anyone.”

He added, “Palestinian reforms have always been presented, and there are always projects and visions for administrative and judicial reform. Everything that is required is always placed on the Palestinian agenda, and we seek to implement them with all our capabilities.”

“We presented a vision for these reforms.”

Abu Rudeina said, “We presented a vision for these reforms and these solutions, but I repeat this is a purely Palestinian matter, and we are continuing our efforts to build our institutions, improve the performance of our judiciary and administrative work, and everything that must be done is done by the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority.”

Today, Wednesday, in Ramallah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received the US Secretary of State, and they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories, the efforts made to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the importance of accelerating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip. Gaza, and enabling shelter centers and hospitals to play their role in providing what is necessary to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

