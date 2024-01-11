The triple police officer who “turned into a ghost to avenge himself” asked for help from You Yulan to restore the process before he committed suicide: there was no way he could do it as he wished – Mirror Media

#triple #police #officer #turned #ghost #avenge #asked #Yulan #restore #process #committed #suicide #wished #Mirror #Media

You Yulan reconstructed what happened. (Photo taken from You Yulan’s Facebook) Text

The Houde Police Station in Sanchong District, New Taipei City, reported yesterday (10th) morning that a police officer surnamed Li shot himself in the morning. The news shocked everyone from all walks of life. During his lifetime, he complained on Facebook about problems he encountered in his job, and named many people, “turning into a ghost to take revenge.” He also labeled legislator You Yulan. However, You’s response was criticized afterwards. Last night, she once again recounted the incident, saying “There is no way to make everything perfect.”

“If you were me, how would you leave a message?” You Yulan recounted the incident on Facebook last night, saying that before leaving for the 8:25 bus yesterday morning, she saw an unknown Li on Facebook. After her husband marked her and clicked in to see him, apart from cursing the officers of the Third Branch Bureau as mentally retarded at the beginning, she did not know many of the people and things mentioned in the article. You Yulan said that when she clicked on his Facebook to view the previous posts, she knew nothing about him except that he was a young man.

You Yulan said that she really didn’t know the other party’s true identity and had no time to verify it. However, he mentioned in the article that he would “turn into a ghost to take revenge”, which made her feel that she should give him some advice. So I just said, “I don’t know if the commander is mentally retarded, and he doesn’t have a high IQ or a crystal ball.” You advised him to speak clearly and clearly, and not to be a bad guy. In the end, he said, “Come on, let’s all do it.”

Some netizens said that Shiyou’s message had harmed the police officer, which made her very helpless, “I really don’t know how to reply? I only know that on the webpages of the North Police, North Police or traffic right-of-way groups, I I am often tagged, so as long as I can do it, I will do it quietly and ask the police department to help deal with it.” But You Yulan said that there was no way to do everything as she wished, and this matter happened too quickly for her to handle.

Finally, You Yulan appealed to you, if you encounter something unsatisfactory in your life or career, please don’t keep it in your heart. Ask your relatives, friends and elders for help, and share with them the grievances and injustices you have suffered. Don’t keep things in your heart. If you want her to come forward for everyone, please use various channels (fan page, office phone number, mailbox, etc.) to let her know.

In fact, the Sanchong Branch responded yesterday, saying that Li Nan did not get along well with his colleagues and was expected to make job adjustments in the near future, which may affect his mood. The detailed cause of the accident needs to be further clarified.

