The ‘tripledemia’ causes an increase in respiratory diseases while waiting for the flu peak

#tripledemia #increase #respiratory #diseases #waiting #flu #peak

Groundhog Day, this is how you could define the situation we are experiencing this Christmas in terms of respiratory infections. Once the pandemic was over, we thought we had finally said goodbye to the tests, but here they are again, in the face of the marathon of family gatherings and the various discomforts that we have been suffering since December began.

The incidence rate of acute respiratory diseases in Spain currently stands at 908.6 per 100,000 inhabitants. And there, in that bag are included those affected by covid, the flu and the respiratory syncytal virus (RSV), that of the much-feared bronchiolitis in babies. It is what has been called ‘tripledemia’, a phenomenon that is with us for the third consecutive year and to which “more attention must be paid,” says epidemiologist Daniel Lopez-Acuña, who worked at the WHO from 1986 to 2014.

According to the latest report from the Carlos III Institute, the rate has just surpassed that of last year at this time, which was 800.1, but what is most striking is the pace at which it is growing. “There is a noticeable increase,” interprets López-Acuña, who is in favor of “sending clear messages to the population and taking measures.” In the hospital emergencies they already notice the tension and are preparing at full speed for the boom, “which will occur in one or two weeks, as usual,” anticipates Juan Antonio Sanz Salanova, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine. Public Health and Hygiene.

So if you haven’t fallen yet, don’t claim victory because there is still the final sprint and there is still time to be fodder for viruses. However, experts agree that there is no need to be scared: “We are in a situation very similar to that of other years, except for the covid,” points out Aitor Ballaz, president of the Basque-Navarra Society of Respiratory Pathology.

Postcovid normality

«The flu is back to what it was. “Now it is in an ascending phase and will remain so for five or six weeks.”

Juan Antonio Sanz Salanova

Spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene

With the arrival of SARS-CoV-2, the graphs of those affected by respiratory diseases changed, and so did the way of monitoring them. The coronavirus colonized the system. There was something like a displacement of the rest of the viruses, such as the flu. In the 2020-2021 season, the number of people affected by it decreased dramatically: only 12 cases were registered in the surveillance system. However, with the control of the coronavirus, the situation is returning to that “old normal.” Hence there are many people with the flu: its current positivity rate is almost 25%, twelve points more than that of covid, which remains stable.

Do we now have fewer defenses against the flu? “You can’t say it like that,” says Ballaz. This only occurs in the case of children who were born during the pandemic: since they were not exposed to the influenza virus, they have not generated an immune response unless they have had it later. We have done the rest. What happens with the flu is that it mutates each season and that means that we cannot fight it as effectively even if we are vaccinated since our body ‘recognizes’ a series of variants, but perhaps not the one that is occurring at that moment.

More tests and more attention



The Ministry of Health has launched a series of recommendations so that we can try to stop the spread of acute respiratory diseases these days. It is a way to get ahead of that procession of patients who will predictably go to the emergency room en masse and could collapse them. And yes, among them is the return to the mask.

It is one of “the three respiratory hygiene measures that work best,” explains Francisco Sanz, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ). “Any person with respiratory symptoms should use it to protect the health of other people,” determines López-Acuña, who even goes further: “I am in favor of returning it on public transport and in health and social health spaces” at times of discharge. transmission.

The other fundamental guidelines are “flu vaccination” – which “reduces the possibility” of contracting the disease and, if it happens, that its symptoms are less severe – and hand washing. What happens, Sanz admits, is that “we are a little tired” of these practices and we have relaxed. Hence also the circulation of viruses is greater.

Current positivity rates

20

%

in flu, seven points above the previous week.

15,2

%

in VRS, 0.6 less than the previous week.

14,3

%

in covid, one point higher than the previous week.

Although everyone insists that, at the moment, there is no news regarding the pre-pandemic years. Making the comparison in numbers is complicated, but according to data from the Carlos III Institute, in week 51 of 2016, the global flu incidence rate was 91.31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In current reports we do not find the same data, it is broken down between those treated in Primary (225.7) and in hospitals (5.6).

Responsibility

“By not taking extreme care and protective measures, we have created a breeding ground that favors this new cycle of tripedemia.”

Daniel López-Acuña

Epidemiologist

However, there is also another thing that influences the statistics and that is the greater ability to diagnose what type of respiratory disease we suffer from. “There is no more flu, there are more diagnoses,” says Sanz Salanova, a physician at the Laredo hospital. And before 2020, who took a test to certify that what they had was not a cold but the flu? This December, pharmacists sold twice as much as in November.

It also happens that “we are much more attentive” to what we have, Sanz and López Acuña emphasize. Above all, so as not to infect the weakest during these times, when we get together with more people: “It is one of the lessons that the covid has taught us.”

Is this flu worse than last year or ten years ago?

“This year’s flu is very bad.” If you’ve heard this phrase this year, don’t listen. “The last epidemic of this virus that we could say was bad occurred in 2009,” recalls Francisco Sanz, who is also medical director of the General Hospital of Valencia. That year was the year of influenza A (H1N1), the so-called swine flu, which the WHO also considered a pandemic. It was the precedent, so to speak, of covid. It began in Veracruz, Mexico, and in Spain the first case was confirmed on April 26. There were 1,537 more and 373 deaths.

The influenza A that is circulating these days in our country has little to do with that one. They come from the same virus, influenza A, but their last names are different. According to the Carlos III Institute report, of the 150 influenza viruses identified, 120 are A and within these, the majority are AH3N2 YA(H1).

What does influence our perception when dealing with the flu, and it is a proven fact, is the state in which we find ourselves. The virus is not worse than last year or ten years ago, but “the population is older,” says Sanz. And what is worse, “we have more underlying diseases.” Both ingredients together make us a perfect target for the flu to give us a good Christmas gift.