The truth about the arrival of Sebastián Córdova to Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul wants to continue strengthening its offensive and the name of Sebastián Córdova appeared on the table. The whole truth about his possible signing.

By Tomás Ordóñez

Updated on 12/28/2023 – 12:11am CST

After years full of sporting frustrations, enthusiasm grew again in Cruz Azul thanks to Iván Alonso. The Uruguayan arrived with an ambitious project under his arm and its development is arousing excitement in the cement town. Although there is still a long way to go before the transfer market closes, the club has already closed 5 more than interesting additions that place ‘La Maquina’ as one of the top contenders for Clausura 2024.

Beyond this situation, the cement team intends to continue deepening its squad by improving its attack. One of the positions in which they looked a lot was the playmaker, because Moisés Vieira did not give good results there. Obviously, the main option was Juan Brunetta, but the Argentine opted to join Tigres.

As a result of this situation, a special request from fans for Iván Alonso began to grow on social networks. This is about the signing of Sebastián Córdova, who will lose prominence with the ‘Felines’ due to the arrival of Brunetta. The 26-year-old offensive midfielder is coming off such an incredible tournament that it has earned him call-ups to the Mexican National Team.

Still, the reality is that this is just a rumor because Tigres is not willing to let it go. Furthermore, according to Transfermarkt, Córdova’s transfer is valued at almost 7 million dollars, a figure that is too high for Cruz Azul. Yeah It is true that he fits perfectly with the needs of the team and with the profile of Martín Anselmi, his arrival is practically impossible.

The signings that Cruz Azul is looking for for the offensive

Instead of betting on a single footballer, ‘La Maquina’ is looking to close two additions for its attack. The first is about Alexis Vega, who intends to leave Chivas in this transfer market. The 26-year-old forward has had a love for Cruz Azul since he was little and that is why his situation is easy to resolve. Although there would already be an agreement with the footballer, an agreement between directors is still missing.

The other name that Iván Alonso intends is that of Arturo González, who has lost prominence in Monterrey during the Apertura 2023 and that is why they listen to offers. The 29-year-old forward is a more than interesting option for the left winger and his profile fits perfectly with Anselmi’s needs.. According to Record, negotiations between both teams are very advanced.

Cruz Azul no longer has foreign quotas

One of the reasons why these names appeared on the table is because the cement team has already used all its foreign positions. And taking into account that Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar and Willer Ditta are not options to leave, Alonso can only bet on Mexican footballers. So, Vega and González are the main ones targeted to reach La Noria in the coming days.

