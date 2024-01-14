The Turk had his natural hair lengthened. After the operation, he complains that the opposite happened

According to the Daily Mail, the operation took place already in January 2022, but now the case is being dealt with by the court. The surgeon was supposed to promise the complainant an extension of the 11.9-centimeter penis by 2.8 centimeters.

But the result of the operation is that it has shrunk by a centimeter, claims the patient, who works as a banker in the western Turkish city of Tekirdağ. In addition, the patient complains that he is still in pain and that the doctor mutilated his genitals, leaving visible scars.

Another procedure followed, during which the surgeon was said to be trying to correct it and also trying to deal with the unwanted bleeding. However, according to the patient, the pain did not subside after the “botched” operation and at one point was so severe that he could not even walk.

The doctor rejected the complainant’s argument, saying that he “did not commit any misconduct” during the operation. Because of the patient’s anatomical makeup, there was a risk that the lengthening of his limb would fail or not be what the patient expected, the surgeon’s defense attorneys argued in the trial, which is still ongoing.

At the same time, the doctor denies making any specific promises to the patient regarding the dimensions of his manhood. He also completely rejected the patient’s claim that the penis would shrink as a result of the operation.

The doctor left the operating theater upset because he didn’t get the tea

