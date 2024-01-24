#Turkish #parliament #approved #Swedens #membership #NATO

Lawmakers voted 287 to 55 to approve the Nordic country’s bid to become the alliance’s 32nd member after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly backed it.

The Turkish leader is expected to sign Sweden’s ratification document in the coming days.

“Today we are one step closer to becoming a full member of NATO,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on social media after the Turkish parliament’s vote.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed the move and called on Hungary to do the same.

“I also hope that Hungary will complete its national ratification as soon as possible,” he said, adding that “Sweden’s membership makes NATO stronger and all of us safer.”

The United States welcomes the Turkish parliament’s decision to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership and says it is a top priority for President Joe Biden, the White House said Tuesday.

“We welcome the Turkish parliament’s vote to approve Sweden’s application to join NATO,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on the X social network.

He added that Sweden would make the Alliance “safer and stronger”.

With Turkey’s green light, Hungary remains the last member of the accession process, which Sweden and Finland launched in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Ankara forced the neighbors to “separate” their joint applications when it accepted Finland’s membership after several rounds of negotiations, but imposed conditions on Sweden.

After Finland became a member of the Alliance last April, the length of NATO’s border with Russia doubled.

End of Opt-Out Policy

For many years, Sweden and Finland pursued a policy of military non-alignment. However, the full-scale war launched by Russia in Ukraine in February 2022 changed the geopolitical calculus and prompted both countries to seek protection from the world’s most powerful defense bloc.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán invited his Swedish counterpart to his country on Tuesday to discuss its membership in the alliance, despite hints of tensions between Stockholm and Budapest.

V. Orban and RT Erdogan still maintain good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent troops to Ukraine.

NATO leaders feared the Kremlin was trying to use the two leaders to sow discord in the West.

The leaders of the bloc evaluated the latest development phase as an example of Western determination in the face of Russian aggression.

Turkey is asking for fighter jets

RT Erdogan initially objected to Sweden’s membership, saying Stockholm was too soft on supporters of Kurdish militants and other groups operating in Sweden, which Ankara considers a security threat.

Sweden responded by tightening anti-terror legislation and other security measures demanded by RT Erdogan.

However, the Turkish leader later drew attention to the unfulfilled US promise to deliver a batch of F-16 fighter jets to his country. The plan has faced opposition in Congress because of what they see as Turkey’s human rights record and disagreements with fellow NATO member Greece.

Turkey also wants Canada to honor its promise to lift a ban on the sale of a key component used to make combat drones.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during two visits to Turkey in the past three months that ratifying Sweden’s membership could help overcome congressional opposition to the F-16 sale.

Turkish opposition lawmaker Cengiz Candar said during Tuesday’s ratification debate that Ankara, in his words, blackmailed its Western partners during the protracted negotiation process.

“Turkey has violated the three pillars of foreign policy: predictability, credibility and consistency,” he said before the vote.

V. Orban’s invitation to negotiate

During Finland’s accession process, Hungary followed Turkey’s lead and was expected to immediately support Sweden’s candidacy.

However, on Tuesday, V. Orban unexpectedly got involved in a dispute with Swedish leaders, which arose from his invitation to U. Kristersson to come to Budapest and discuss Stockholm’s candidacy.

“I invite you to come to Hungary as soon as possible and exchange views on all issues of common interest,” V. Orban wrote in the letter, which was seen by the AFP news agency.

V. Orban added in his statement on social networks that U. Kristersson should come to Hungary to negotiate on Sweden’s membership.

Swedish officials immediately countered that there was nothing to negotiate because, unlike Turkey, Hungary never offered any conditions when Sweden was invited to the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said he saw “no reason” to negotiate with Hungary on Stockholm’s accession to NATO.

“It is now time for Hungary to complete the remaining steps so that we can welcome our Swedish friends to the Alliance,” the German Foreign Ministry said after Turkey’s vote.