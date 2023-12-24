The twenty most difficult games of 2003. Choose the best one

#twenty #difficult #games #Choose

We can’t remember exactly what we did twenty years ago, but if we take a look at the best games of that time, it’s clear. Everyone who was interested in games at that time must have at least heard about the following classics, and most likely tried a few of them on their own. So help them find the best one.

In order to avoid unnecessary conjecture, we arranged the twenty according to the alphabet. We then supplemented the short description with quotations from our contemporary reviews.

1 Beyond Good & Evil

French developer Michel Ancel is famous for the Rayman series, but his first foray into the world of action adventure games left a deep mark on the history of gaming. Beyond Good & Evil is a fantastic game taking place in an immensely original universe, where we fight against the totalitarian domination of extraterrestrials. Photojournalist Jade is one of the first female heroines who does not rely on sex appeal, but on her personality. Alas, the game didn’t sell well and the second type of game is in development according to the infamous Duke Nukem Forever. Of course, this doesn’t change anything about the original, the remastered version will be available for the fifth year.

From the time of the review: it’s the first burst of emotion and the surprising attention to detail in the right place, which really brought you together with the game, and you know that the creator is dedicated to the creator in full, intimate nudity, because it’s so unmistakable in your eyes. This um only the really big games.

2 Call of Duty

It is unnecessary to represent the Call of Duty series on our website, it has long been one of the best-selling brands in the gaming industry. that something big was about to happen, it was clear already from the first work, which was created with a clear full story with a killer competing with the Medal of Honor series. And he succeeded without a debate. In a great campaign in those years, we will undertake many famous battles of the wolf world, the defense of Stalingrad is particularly memorable. The foundations were also laid for multiplayer, which at the time allowed only eight games to be played at once. Call of Duty, by the way, won the title of the best game of the year for us at that time.

From the time of the review: Although the game is built on the old Quake 3 engine, it is so well-done that its creator, John Carmack, officially praised it and expressed his admiration for what the guys from Infinity Ward got out of it.

3 Command & Conquer: Generals

Unlike the other parts of the Command & Conquer series, the Generals part keeps its setting very low on the ground, so it cannot be called realistic. In this faction, the USA, and the terrorist organization GLA, composed primarily of countries near the entrance. It was the first 3D DL series, which was not without complications, but overall it was a success, and what about the campaign and the multiplayer sections. Otherwise, the game would not have made it to the Zero Hour data disc in the same year.

From the time of the review: If evaluated differently for BW in percentage of calls, with a distance I would rate the title from the point of view of individual freedom (and that is completely subjective 🙂 series C&C as follows. First place, first ever C&C, first Generals, first Red Alert, fourth Tiberian Sun, fifth Red Alert 2. Outside of the series (and Dune 2), I would put Emperor: Battle for Dune first and last, obviously, Dune 2000. What do you think? you?

4 Enter the Matrix

On the face of it, Enter the Matrix is ​​not a great game, it was talked about a lot at the time and sold well, so you will have a lot of memories from it. Back then, the Shiny studio failed to capture the atmosphere of such a rather strange second part of the cult sci-fi, and they only created a bland mess without any added value.

From the time of the review: I have this initial great idea with the connection of the movie and the game, to go with the sunny concept on the pape, to break the scenery from the movie, but the in-game execution itself is quite sad. And while I will go to the movie once, even after getting my passport, I will not go to Enter The Matrix again for the second character. A lot of things could be learned from this game.

5 Freelancer

The follow-up to the famous Privateer from the late Chris Roberts was a long wait, but it paid off in the end. She is one of the best women in the world, who is still remembered by fans today. And first of all, thanks to his legacy, Roberts will still be able to thank the many people who have been investing their pensions and pensions in his visionary project Star Citizen for ten years.

From the time of the review: Freelancer is not without errors, they still send a BW tip (awarded, which we gave an unusual title at the time, editor’s note) and rated, which is reserved only for those games that will become the benchmark for some time. And Freelancer definitely meets these high requirements. So if you want a lot of relief for a long time, definitely don’t make the mistake of buying this oven.