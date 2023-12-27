The U continues to build and makes the signing of Fabián Hormazábal official for 2024

#continues #build #signing #Fabián #Hormazábal #official

Day U doesn’t stop This Wednesday the ‘blue’ team made its third addition official for the 2024 season: Fabián Hormazábal.

The right back, 27 years old and from O’Higgins, was confirmed this day through Social Networks and the institution’s official website.

“First it was Marcelo Díaz, then Maximiliano Guerrero and now it is Fabián Hormazábal who, after successfully passing all the corresponding medical checkups, sealed his contractual relationship with the Romántico Viajero and joins our men’s First Team as a reinforcement for the 2024 season,” highlighted the ‘blue’ entity.

“Given his beginnings as a winger, Hormazábal has a high offensive display.” and with great capacity in one against onegiving a new variant to our team,” it is added.

For his part, the footballer expressed that “It takes me with great pride and maturity to arrive at such a big and winning Club.” like the U. It is an important step.”

“Physically I feel in one of the best moments of my career. I will seek to demonstrate respect for the shirt and history on the field,” he added.

Note that Hormazábal, and the rest of the university team, will meet on January 2 for the start of the preseason.