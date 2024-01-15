The UC lived a nightmare in Lima and received a hard defeat from Sporting Cristal

#lived #nightmare #Lima #received #hard #defeat #Sporting #Cristal

In the National Stadium of Peru, Universidad Católica regretted a tough 4-0 defeat against Sporting Cristal in what was the first game of 2024 for both sets.

The first stage was very poor on the part of “the fringe”, as they received the first goal just four minutes from the start, scored by Jhilmar Lora after the second local corner kick.

The misfortune continued at 10′ with an own goal by Alfonso Parot to make it 2-0 partial of the celestial ones. “Poncho” tried to clear a rival cross with his head, but ended up hitting his own goal in the six-yard box. Sebastián Pérez could do little.

[VIDEO] Sporting Cristal put pressure and hit UC first with a volley and own goal from Parot #CooperativaContigo pic.twitter.com/Ildfd8a8J2 — Outdoors in Cooperative (@alairelibrecl) January 14, 2024

Cristal attacked with everything in the pressure and greatly complicated the “crusaders”. The “beer” team had the luxury of giving up the ball, but Católica did not react and the local charges returned, dominating the contest.

Joao Grimaldo drove the Chilean defense crazy and scored 3-0 with a remarkable volley from outside the area after a half-hearted clearance by the Nationals in the 24th minute.

[VIDEO] Joao Grimaldo extended Sporting Cristal’s advantage with a great goal against an erratic UC #CooperativaContigo pic.twitter.com/Nus19XwT3e — Outdoors in Cooperative (@alairelibrecl) January 14, 2024

At 37 there could have been a great Chilean chance to get closer, as César Pinares was knocked down with a foul by goalkeeper Renato Solís. However, the Peruvian judge of the match did not charge it, despite being close to the play.

Then, Grimaldo himself was about to score the fourth goal before the break, but he hit right in the corner, where the vertical and crossbar meet.

The second half had to come to make it 4-0, the work of Santiago González at 50′. The forward went wild to beat the national goal from close range.

[VIDEO] UC suffered Sporting Cristal’s fourth goal with a header from Santiago González #CooperativaContigo pic.twitter.com/Hui7LP8CA1 — Outdoors in Cooperative (@alairelibrecl) January 14, 2024

The rest of the game saw lukewarm advances from Católica that did not end in danger, while Cristal changed his entire team; After all, they were presenting their team and each player wanted to add minutes.

The positive in the bitter day of the UC was the return of Eugenio Mena after his fracture, in addition to the redebut of Nicolás Castillowho recently signed on the team and came off the bench in the complement, like “Keno.”

Nicolás Castillo returned to play after two years and made his debut at Universidad Católica pic.twitter.com/mx5gEHCILG — Outdoors in Cooperative (@alairelibrecl) January 15, 2024

In addition, the youth players Nicolás Letelier and Martón Hiriart had their debut. Goalkeeper Vicente Bernedo also had action in the final stretch and excelled with a nice flight to avoid the 5-0 after a shot by Alejandro Hohberg.

After their painful impasse on the Celestial Afternoon, Universidad Católica will remain in Peru to participate in the Blue and White Afternoon of Alianza Limawhich will be played on Sunday, January 21 from 4:00 p.m. Chile time (7:00 p.m. GMT).

Then, the cast led by Nicolás Núñez will travel to the Coquimbo region to face the Summer Cup against the locals and Universidad de Chile; last preparation duels before the start of the official season.

Match sheet

SPORTING CRISTAL: Renato Solis (63′); Jhilmar Lora (63′ Franco Medina), Ignacio Da Silva (79′ Quembol Guadalupe), Leonardo Diaz (63′ Gianfranco Chavez), Nicolas Pasquini (45′ Gabriel Alfaro); Gustavo Cazonatti (45′ Jesus Pretell), Martin Tavara (63′ Leandro Sosa), Yoshimar Yotun (69′ Fernando Pacheco); Joao Grimaldo (69′ Max Castro), Martin Cauteruccio (45′ Irven Avila), Santiago Gonzalez (63′ Alexander Hohberg)

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY: Sebastian Perez (75′ Vincent Bernedo); Aaron Astudillo (66′ Gary Kagelmacher), Branco Ampuero (85′ Nicholas Letelier), Alfonso Parot, Christian Cuevas (85′ Bryan Gonzalez); Augustin Farias, Alfred Channels, Caesar Pinares (75′ Nicholas Castle); Jorge Ortiz (66′ Martin Hiriart), Fernando Zampedri, Clemente Montes (45′ Eugene Mena)

ESTADIO: National Stadium of Peru, Lima

GOALS: 1-0: 4′ Jhilmar Lora (CRI); 2-0: 11′ Alfonso Parot (Own goal for CRI); 3-0: 24′ Joao Grimaldo (CRI); 4-0: 50′ Santiago González (CRI)