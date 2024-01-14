The UC model 2024 debuts on the field against Sporting Cristal in Lima

#model #debuts #field #Sporting #Cristal #Lima

This Sunday, Universidad Católica lives its first challenge of 2024 facing Sporting Cristal in a friendly duelwhich he hopes to win so as not to disappoint his audience at the Noche Celeste in Lima, Peru.

Nicolás Núñez’s squad completed tough double days of work at the Peruvian team’s sports complex, in order to be ready and have a positive debut for their new squad, which has all the “crossed” reinforcements.

In the run-up to the match, the captain Fernando Zampedri spoke at a conference press and “He highlighted the importance of the match, since it is the first test” heading towards a campaign where they will face the Copa Sudamericana. El “Toro” hopes to “take the next step and fight” internationally, where “we are in the right place.”

Lucas Menossi joined the UC hours after being announced as an incorporation, before the meeting. That makes it unlikely that he will see action, since he barely had contact with his new teammates.

Two debuts are expected in the starting eleven, which will have Sebastián Pérez; Branco Ampuero, Gary Kagelmacher, Alfonso Parot, Cristián Cuevas; Agustín Farías, Alfred Canales, César Pinares; Jorge Ortiz, Fernando Zampedri and Clemente Montes.

[FOTOS] The formation of the UC for the preseason friendly against Sporting Cristal #CooperativaContigo pic.twitter.com/CqfYHh6gnW — Outdoors in Cooperative (@alairelibrecl) January 13, 2024

On the other hand is a Sporting Cristal captained by the experienced Yoshimar Yotún and who has just finished fourth in the last League 1 Peruvian, with a difference of just three points compared to the University champion.

The “brewers” also want to add momentum towards continental action, as they must face Always Ready of Bolivia in phase 2 prior to the group stage.

The match will be played this Sunday, January 14, starting at 7:00 p.m. Chile time (22:00 GMT) and you will be able to follow it on the Virtual Scoreboard of AlAireLibre.cl and the airwaves of the Al Aire Libre en Cooperativa radio broadcast.