The UC stands up to criticism and uses Messi to defend the synthetic grass in new San Carlos

The UC announced on Monday that it decided to use synthetic pasture on the field of the new San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium. A determination that received a countless criticismsmainly from crossed fans.

Even, Ricardo Lunari -a historic member of the strip- rejected the use of artificial grass for the remodeled foothills stronghold. “I can’t believe it. “What important club in the world uses this surface?” wrote the Argentine on social media.

And in a new chapter of this controversy, Universidad Católica came out against the criticism by attaching a video of the Argentine star Lionel Messiupon arriving at the MLS, where he refers to playing on synthetic grass again.

One of the greatest says it“, mentions the UC on its X channel (ex Twitter), adding: “#ElSueñoCruzado will have a court of the highest level.”

In the record, the world champion with the ‘albiceleste’ in Qatar 2022 indicated: “I made all my lowers in synthetic grass. I played on those courts all my life. It’s true that it’s been a long time and it’s been a long time since I’ve played on a synthetic court again, but I have no problem adapting again“.

