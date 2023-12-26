The Ukrainian air force struck Russian ships, destroyed a landing ship loaded with drones

#Ukrainian #air #force #struck #Russian #ships #destroyed #landing #ship #loaded #drones

Our Tuesday summary of the most important events of the Russian-Ukrainian war:

Mikola Oleschuk, the commander of the Air Force, announced on Tuesday that an attack was carried out against Feodosia on the Crimean Peninsula, its port, and the Russian fleet stationed there, and the landing ship Novocherkassk was destroyed in the attack. Oleschuk also released a short video of the attack carried out at dawn, which shows a large explosion and several smaller ones. According to Ukrainian information, the ship was also transporting Iranian Sahid military drones. The fact of the attack was also confirmed by the governor of Crimea, which is under Russian counterattack. Later, official Russian confirmation came that Novocherkassk was damaged in the attack. According to Russian reports, one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack.

The enlistment age in Ukraine would be reduced from 27 to 25, according to a draft law submitted on Monday evening. On December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Ukrainian army wants to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 soldiers, and that the details of the mobilization are still being worked out – the current draft law may indicate that this is moving forward. ()

There were conflicting reports about the city of Marjinka in eastern Ukraine, or more precisely about its ruins. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously said that Russian forces had captured what was left of the city, but the Ukrainians denied this early Tuesday, saying that the fight for control of the city continued. Marjinka, essentially completely destroyed in the fighting, is crucial for controlling the Donetsk region. (BBC)

Belarusian President Lukashenko announced at an economic forum in St. Petersburg that Russia had already finished delivering the promised tactical nuclear weapons to the country in October. According to Lukashenko, the purpose of the action is to deter neighboring NATO member Poland, which is helping Ukraine with military, humanitarian and political support. The range of tactical nuclear weapons designed for battlefield use is short, and their power can only be 1 kiloton. Russia communicates that it continues to maintain control over the weapons sent to Belarus. (Sky News)

