The Ukrainian armed forces announced that one of the most modern fighter bombers of the Russians was shot down

The Ukrainian military leadership held its daily report on the events of the war in Ukraine. At the briefing, it was said that another Russian fighter-bomber was shot down in the territory of Luhansk county occupied by the Russians. The Su-34 is Russia’s most modern mass-produced fighter. The weapon, developed in the 1980s, has been in service with the Russian Air Force since 2006.

The Russian Air Force last lost three of a similar type in one day in mid-December, which shook Moscow at the time. The losses are not low, according to the Oryx portal documenting war losses, this could have been the 25th Su-34 fighter-bomber launched, although there has been no confirmation of the launch of the Russian plane yet. A total of 155 of the aircraft, named Fullback by NATO, were produced, but a small part of them are flying with the Algerian Air Force.

