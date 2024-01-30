The Ukrainian armed forces announced that one of the most modern fighter bombers of the Russians was shot down

#Ukrainian #armed #forces #announced #modern #fighter #bombers #Russians #shot

The Ukrainian military leadership held its daily report on the events of the war in Ukraine. At the briefing, it was said that another Russian fighter-bomber was shot down in the territory of Luhansk county occupied by the Russians. The Su-34 is Russia’s most modern mass-produced fighter. The weapon, developed in the 1980s, has been in service with the Russian Air Force since 2006.

The Russian Air Force last lost three of a similar type in one day in mid-December, which shook Moscow at the time. The losses are not low, according to the Oryx portal documenting war losses, this could have been the 25th Su-34 fighter-bomber launched, although there has been no confirmation of the launch of the Russian plane yet. A total of 155 of the aircraft, named Fullback by NATO, were produced, but a small part of them are flying with the Algerian Air Force.

Cover image source: Getty Images