#Ukrainian #arms #industry #built #America #install #nuclear #weapons #Great #Britain #war #news #Saturday

It is important to note that the Ukrainian arms and ammunition production shows upward trends

– said the Ukrainian president in his evening speech.

All this is happening amid widespread rumors that Ukraine is desperately waiting for more arms and supply shipments from the West.

Joe Biden’s latest aid package for Ukraine has stalled in Congress as hard-line Republicans refuse to support it until internal immigration issues are addressed, while Hungary disagrees with accepting a similar, longer-term arms procurement fund from the European Union.

On Friday, Vladimir Putin spoke about the accident of the Il-76 plane that crashed on Tuesday. The Russian Prime Minister accuses Kiev of shooting down the plane intentionally or accidentally. The Russian president claimed that either French or American missiles were used in the attack.

Cover image source: Getty Images