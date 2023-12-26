The Ukrainian army says it has withdrawn to the outskirts of the Russian-captured city

“Now we have moved to the outskirts of Marjinka, and in some places we have already crossed the boundaries of the settlement,” Valery Zaluzhn told reporters in Kyiv.

Marjinka is located near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.

“We protect every piece of our land, but the lives of our soldiers are more important to us,” said V. Zaluzhnas, adding that in any case, the town is gone because the Russians, according to him, destroyed it street by street.

He said of the troop withdrawal: “There is nothing in it that could cause public outrage.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Russian forces had fully captured Marinka.

Drone footage shown on Russian television, said to be from Marjinka, showed piles of rubble.

“I want to congratulate you. This is a success,” V. Putin told the minister. According to him, this gives the Russian military “an opportunity to move to a wider area of ​​operations.”

S. Shoigu said that by controlling Marjinka, Russian forces will be able to “go further in this direction” and more effectively protect Donetsk from strikes by Ukrainian forces.

However, Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military, said that it is incorrect to say that Marjinka is completely under the control of Russian forces.

“The fighting for Marjinka continues,” he said, pointing out that there are still Ukrainian soldiers in the territory of the Marjinka district.

