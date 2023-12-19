The Ukrainian commander made a serious admission: the Russians have the upper hand

#Ukrainian #commander #admission #Russians #upper #hand

According to the commander

the fiercest fighting is currently taking place at Kupyansk, Liman and Bahmut.

The Russians are concentrating their greatest efforts on Bahmut, where they are deploying the most combat-capable units of the ground forces, the marines, as well as the Storm Z and Storm V units created from convicts.

According to Sirksky, the Russian goal in this direction is one Offensive against Csasiv Jarand from there the occupation of Kostjantnivka, Druzskivka, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, up to the administrative border of Donetsk county.

At Liman, the Russians are constantly attacking the Ukrainian positions in the direction of Makijivka and Terni. Combat operations are also taking place in the direction of Siversk.

Further north, Russian troops are advancing in the direction of Sinkivka to capture it as a bridgehead for an offensive against Kupyansk.

Shirsky admitted that the russians have better weaponry and are outnumbered.

The situation is difficult. We have to fight in conditions where the enemy has superior weapons and manpower

he wrote on Telegram.

According to the commander, the Russians are suffering heavy losses, but they are still continuing their offensive operations.

Cover image source: Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images