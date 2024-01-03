The Ukrainian foreign minister made a surprising statement about Donald Trump

#Ukrainian #foreign #minister #surprising #statement #Donald #Trump

According to Kuleba, there is no need to fear that the election of a Republican politician as US president would change Washington’s attitude towards Ukraine.

He recalled that the businessman-turned-politician was the first to send serious American weapons to Kiev, these were the Javelin missiles.

In addition, he listed a series of measures that Trump strongly supported and that served the interests of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, the White House’s loud protest against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was like this, for example.

Trump is a man to work with; you just need to know how to work with it. If he wins the election, he will be completely different from President Joe Biden, with whom he has an extremely cordial relationship

Kuleba said. He also added that, in his opinion, Ukraine has nothing to fear, no matter what happens in the American elections.

Donald Trump previously campaigned that he would ensure peace in the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even asked the former American president to travel to Kiev and share his plan with him, but the American politician refused. He argued that such a path would be incompatible with the current Biden administration.

Cover image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images