The Ukrainian hackers struck, they obtained 2 petabytes of data from the Russians

#Ukrainian #hackers #struck #obtained #petabytes #data #Russians

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the targeted research center, which belongs to Russia’s Roskosmos space agency, supports the military, civil aviation, agricultural and maritime sectors.

The cyberattack affected 280 servers, crippled supercomputer clusters, disrupted HVAC and power systems, and caused an estimated $10 million in damage. In addition, without the important data, it is much more difficult for the Russian army to prepare its attacks.

The Ukrainian intelligence service emphasizes that the sanctions make it a challenge for Russia to restore sophisticated systems, which represents another chapter in the ongoing cyber conflict between the two nations.

Cover image source: Shutterstock