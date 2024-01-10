The Ukrainian leadership promised revenge, attack on Russian territories – News from the Ukrainian front on Wednesday

#Ukrainian #leadership #promised #revenge #attack #Russian #territories #News #Ukrainian #front #Wednesday

January 10, 2024 06:14 Ukrainian forces attacked Oryol, Kursk Oblast and Belgorod in recent days with drones and artillery weapons in response to Russian forces shelling Kiev, Zaporizhzhya and Kryvyi Rih. According to Zelensky, the Russian military industry is suffocating. The Russians have gained a hair’s breadth of territory near Avgyiivka, and are now attacking in the Krinki region. Our article is constantly updated with the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Our article is constantly updated with the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

You can read our coverage from yesterday here:

Also Read:  Ukrainian soldier on the left bank of the Dnieper: "We got to the other side. And what's next?"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Intel vs. AMD in handhelds – MSI Claw with Intel Core Ultra
Intel vs. AMD in handhelds – MSI Claw with Intel Core Ultra
Posted on
Collective. Piedones, serious accusations against Arafat
Collective. Piedones, serious accusations against Arafat
Posted on
“It’s not about money”
“It’s not about money”
Posted on
Idukki district hartal complete | Madhyamam
Idukki district hartal complete | Madhyamam
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News