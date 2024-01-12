The Ukrainian parliament returned the new mobilization law to the government

#Ukrainian #parliament #returned #mobilization #law #government

January 11, 2024 – 11:33 p.m

The Ukrainian parliament sent back the bill on mobilization to the government, reports citing Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The original bill would have significantly expanded the range of those who could be drafted into the Ukrainian army. At the same time, very strict sanctions would have been introduced against those who flee the mobilization.

According to analysts, the original proposal violated the Ukrainian constitution and contained serious corruption risks. Finally, the defense minister wrote: they came up with a new proposal based on the proposals of the parliament.

