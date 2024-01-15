The Ukrainian partisans struck, the UAZ Patriot flew into the air

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, a UAZ Patriot type vehicle was blown up on Gogol Street in Melitopol as part of a special operation by the Ukrainian resistance movement.

Four occupiers were killed and the all-terrain vehicle manufactured by Moscow was destroyed

Ukrainian military intelligence wrote.

In Melitopol, the temporary Russian seat of the partially occupied Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian soldiers and officials are regularly attacked by Ukrainian partisans.

Cover photo: Vladimir Putin with a UAZ Patriot in 2011. Credit: Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

