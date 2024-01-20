The Ukrainian soldier told how they knocked out Russia’s most modern tank with a much smaller armored car – Video games helped

#Ukrainian #soldier #told #knocked #Russias #modern #tank #smaller #armored #car #Video #games #helped

The crew of the Bradley IFV who shot a Russian T-90M tank at close range with their 25 mm Bushmaster machine gun told the Ukrainian TSH. Many people noticed in the original video that the Bradley lined up the Russian tank with such precision that many professional American soldiers would be proud of it.

First, another Bradley started to cover the charging infantry, but the T-90 shot it down, so the armored personnel carrier shown in the video had to replace it.

At the training, they said: God forbid I see a tank, that’s what he was there for.

The commander of the vehicle, who also manages the weapons, said that used to play a lot of video games, so he knew where to shoot on the tank to do the most damage.

We started with armor-piercing ammunition, when it ran out, that’s when the problems came. I tried to blind the driver so he couldn’t maneuver away.

– Said the soldier named Serhij.

By the way, in the original footage, it is clear that the Bradley is shooting the tank with shrapnel-destroying ammunition (these cause the spectacular explosions on the armored body). The hits probably knocked out the T-90’s optics, so he couldn’t maneuver out of the tight spot.

They also added that Szerhij only came back from retraining at Bradley in Decemberbefore that he served in the infantry.

The vehicle commander was almost certainly referring to the popular video game WarThunder in his statement, because in it the structure of land vehicles, aircraft and ships, the properties of ammunition types, and the physical laws affecting weapons are modeled quite realistically.

By the way, a Bradley knocking out a Russian-made tank is not at all unprecedented: In Iraq, the vehicles destroyed more T-72 tanks than the legendary Abrams tanks, true, mainly with TOW missiles.

Cover image source: Portfolio/