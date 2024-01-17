The Ukrainian State Will Be Destroyed if the War Continues

#Ukrainian #State #Destroyed #War #Continues

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s statehood could suffer an “irreparable blow” if the pattern of war continues, and that Russia would never be forced to abandon the progress it has made.

Putin made his comments on television a day after Switzerland agreed to host the global summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Putin rejected the so-called peace formula discussed in Western countries and Ukraine and what he called the “forbidden demands” contained therein.

“Well, if they don’t want to (negotiate), then don’t!” he says.

“It is now quite clear, not only did the (Ukrainian) counteroffensive fail, but the initiative was entirely in the hands of the Russian armed forces. If this continues, Ukrainian statehood may suffer a very serious and irreparable blow.”

Putin’s statements about the course of the war have become increasingly confident and aggressive in recent months, as Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed to deliver major gains against entrenched Russian forces.

Putin said talk of negotiations was “an attempt to motivate us to abandon the progress we have made over the last year and a half. But this is impossible. Everyone understands that this is impossible.”

The peace formula put forward by Zelenskiy calls for, among other things, the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Russia says any negotiations must take into account the “new realities” created by its forces on the ground.

