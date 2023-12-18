The Ukrainian war correspondent complained about the exhaustion of the soldiers

#Ukrainian #war #correspondent #complained #exhaustion #soldiers

Neither side can report significant successes in the Russian-Ukrainian war in recent months, nor did the counteroffensive bring a breakthrough, said a Ukrainian military correspondent, Chapljenko. He also talked about the fatigue and exhaustion of the Ukrainian soldiers. He also said that the military equipment support received from the West is not enough, that there are more tanks than the equipment for them. In addition, air defense systems and airplanes and helicopters were missing. He also indicated that it is not certain that all the necessary conditions for the counteroffensive were present, but some NATO countries pushed the Ukrainians into it.

Chapljenko adds that he does not know what will happen in 2024 and 2025, but as he says, the Russians plan to maintain the war until at least 2026. He also spoke about the fatigue of Westerners regarding the Ukrainian war. The West must understand that this is not only Ukraine’s war, he added.

According to him, Putin has put everything on one page, he wants to destroy Ukraine as a state at any cost. It is discussed that, according to one of the Western partners, the Ukrainians must also do more themselves, for example in the area of ​​the military industry.

Cover image: Ukrainian gunners with a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft machine gun near Kiev on November 30, 2023, during the Russian-Ukrainian war (Photo: MTI/EPA/Oleh Petrasyuk)