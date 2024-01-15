The Ukrainians attacked Kursk, a new Russian offensive is coming – Our war news on Monday

#Ukrainians #attacked #Kursk #Russian #offensive #coming #war #news #Monday

Infrastructural facilities to accommodate around five thousand NATO soldiers are being built in Bulgaria, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced on Monday in an interview with BTV public television.

During my visit to the United States, we discussed the possibilities of providing the necessary infrastructure for the deployment of NATO’s multinational battle group on our territory. The United States is ready to help finance the construction using various international funds. There are plans to increase the size of the battle group to the level of a brigade – about five thousand soldiers. There is currently no clear schedule for the works, but we are ready to provide everything that is needed in time

the minister added.

Infrastructure means roads and railways that can ensure the rapid deployment of allied troops to our territory. Means pipelines and fuel storage facilities. It also means places for placing troops. We are working on all of these, but not all of them fall within the competence of the Ministry of Defense

– emphasized the politician.

The authorities previously reported that the cost of the military camp to be completed by 2025, which they want to build in Bulgaria to accommodate a multinational NATO battle group, will be more than 100 million leva (more than HUF 19 billion).

(MTI)