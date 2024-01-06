The Ukrainians may have destroyed an important command post, Russia is significantly accelerating the production of drones – Our war news on Saturday

Russia plans to invest 696 billion rubles ($7.66 billion) until 2030 to finance its project to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles. The country would increase the annual production volume of drones – with the exception of those for educational purposes – to around 32,500, which is nearly three times the current production volume. The target number would be reached by 2030 and 70 percent of the market would be supplied with Russian drones. More details about the initiative will be released later this month.

Russian drones initially posed a challenge to Ukrainian air defenses because they are difficult to detect compared to missiles. Furthermore, shooting down these cheap drones with expensive anti-aircraft missiles has not proven to be a cost-effective strategy. Recently, Moscow has increasingly deployed cheap Iranian-made Shahed drones, known for their loud gasoline engines, mainly for airstrikes against Ukrainian infrastructure far from the war’s eastern and southern front lines.

In December, Ukraine also announced plans to produce more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones by 2024, as well as one million FPV (first-person-view) drones, which are in high demand on the front lines.

