The Ukrainians shoot Denyek, the Russians occupy Krohmalné – Our war news on Sunday

It would be “senseless” if Switzerland were to host the peace talks on Ukraine, Russia’s ambassador to Switzerland said in an interview published on Sunday, according to a report.

At last week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Switzerland to organize a peace summit.

In the past, neutral Switzerland has acted as a mediator in resolving international conflicts. However, Russian Ambassador Sergey Garmonyin told the Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung that a peace summit in Ukraine without Moscow’s participation would be “doomed to failure”.

Garmonyin criticized Switzerland, saying that the country consistently supports “the anti-Russian line of the collective West” and that it has “lost its role as an impartial international mediator” in solidarity with Ukraine. The Swiss media is therefore “out of the question”, he said, according to the news agency.

Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan was not a basis for starting dialogue because it contained a series of ultimatums against Russia, Garmonyin said. “You can’t talk to Russia in the language of ultimatums,” he said.

According to him, among the Russian demands to be considered is that “Ukraine must become a neutral, non-aligned, nuclear-weapon-free country that respects the human rights and freedoms of all citizens and national groups living on its territory.”

