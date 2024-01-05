The Ukrainians struck a prominent Russian object – They suggest a very heavy loss

#Ukrainians #struck #prominent #Russian #object #suggest #heavy #loss

The Ukrainian armed forces announced that at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, they struck several points on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with a number of missiles. They also attacked a command building in the immediate vicinity of Sevastopol. This was reported in several social media posts:

More exciting than this, however, was the news that Valery Gerasimov, Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man and the commander-in-chief of the Russian army, had also died in the attack.

It is worth treating these rumors with caution for the time being, as no official confirmation of the army general’s death has yet been received. In addition, since the beginning of 2022, there have been rumors of the death of several leaders on both sides, which later turned out to be untrue.

The cover image is an illustration. Cover image source: Getty Images