The Ukrainians struck a prominent Russian object – They suggest a very heavy loss

#Ukrainians #struck #prominent #Russian #object #suggest #heavy #loss

The Ukrainian armed forces announced that at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, they struck several points on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with a number of missiles. They also attacked a command building in the immediate vicinity of Sevastopol. This was reported in several social media posts:

More exciting than this, however, was the news that Valery Gerasimov, Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man and the commander-in-chief of the Russian army, had also died in the attack.

It is worth treating these rumors with caution for the time being, as no official confirmation of the army general’s death has yet been received. In addition, since the beginning of 2022, there have been rumors of the death of several leaders on both sides, which later turned out to be untrue.

The cover image is an illustration. Cover image source: Getty Images

Also Read:  Few of the most modern German tanks given to Ukraine are left, and not only because of the Russian attacks

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
Posted on
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
Posted on
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Posted on
University: Coquimbo Kingdom denied being a rival in the Noche Crema 2024 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
University: Coquimbo Kingdom denied being a rival in the Noche Crema 2024 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News