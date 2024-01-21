The UN Secretary General condemned Israel in very harsh words for the killing of civilians in Gaza

#Secretary #General #condemned #Israel #harsh #words #killing #civilians #Gaza

Photo: ashraf amra / Anadolu via AFP

Our article is constantly updated!

He called the October 7 terrorist attack a necessary step and “a normal response to Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people” in Hamas’ first public statement on the terrorist attack. In the document published on Sunday, the Palestinian organization also admitted that “mistakes may have been made” in the upheaval on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

During the execution of the operation codenamed al-Aqsa Áradat, wrongdoings were allegedly committed “during the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system and in the resulting upheaval,” Hamas said about the attack that claimed around 1,200 lives.

Despite the evidence, the terrorist organization denied targeting civilians.

“If there were cases in which civilians were in the crosshairs, they may have happened accidentally in the clash with the occupying forces,” Hamas said, adding that many Israelis were killed in the “confusion” of the Israeli army and police.

In the 16-page resolution, the terrorist organization demanded an immediate end to “Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip” and “ethnic cleansing and crimes against the entire Palestinian people.” In the document distributed in Arabic and English, Hamas rejected all Israeli and international efforts to determine the future of the Palestinian area. The terrorist organization emphasized that the fate of the Gaza Strip can only be decided by the Palestinian people.

While the fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas rages on in Gaza, claiming many Palestinian civilian casualties, several surveys show that an increasing number of Arabs living in Israel identify with Israel. According to an article by the Economist, according to a survey conducted at the end of last year, two-thirds of Israeli Arabs, who make up 5 percent of the country’s population, said they identify with the state of Israel, while before the war only half of the respondents thought so.

According to the article, during previous clashes between Hamas and the Israeli army, there were far more violent clashes between Arabs and Jews living in Israel than now. This is partly justified by the tough action of the police under the control of the far-right Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. But in a survey by Givat Haviva, an organization campaigning for Jewish-Arab coexistence, more than half of the surveyed Palestinians living in Israel said that there may be fewer violent incidents in Israel because Israeli Arabs also see Hamas as a threat and want peace as soon as possible.

The article also notes that the situation of Palestinians living in Israel improved somewhat during the war, because companies employed Palestinians to replace many conscripted Israeli Jews.

The Givat Haviva survey also revealed that 44 percent of Israeli Jews would not allow their children to play with Arab children, 40 percent said Arabs should receive less state aid than Jews, and 62 percent said they were against Arab parties being the in Israeli government. 13 percent of Arabs said they would not let their children play with Jewish children.

“Israel’s military operations have carried out mass destruction and killed civilians on an unprecedented scale during my time as Secretary-General,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the opening of the G77+China summit in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. According to Guterres, what is happening in Gaza is “heartbreaking and completely unacceptable”. The chief financial officer sees it as: “the Middle East is a firebrand, we must do everything to prevent the flare-up of the conflict in the entire region”.

Guterres spoke after Gaza health authorities said Israeli strikes had killed more than 25,000 Palestinians since October 7 (this statement does not distinguish between civilians and Hamas fighters). The UN Secretary General added: the rejection of the two-state solution is completely unacceptable, and the denial of the Palestinians’ right to statehood “would prolong the conflict indefinitely, which poses a serious threat to global peace and security.”

As we wrote: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would retain full control over all Palestinian territories even after the Gaza conflict. This is contrary to the plan to establish an independent Palestinian state. Israel’s offensive against Gaza began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing nearly 1,200 people, mostly civilians. According to estimates, Hamas kidnapped 240 people and took them as hostages to Gaza, the fate of approximately 130 people is still unknown. (The Guardian)

The United Kingdom will further develop its ship defense missile system to the value of 405 million pounds (approx. HUF 180 billion) until 2032, reports Sky News. As Defense Minister Grant Shapps explained, due to the aggravation of the crisis in the Middle East, it is vital that the country adapts to new challenges, thereby maintaining security for itself and its allies.

The Sea Viper air defense system has already been deployed several times in the Red Sea to repel missile attacks launched by Houthi rebels against merchant ships, and the current decision will also include new types of warheads and software updates to enhance military capabilities.

Clashes between Hamas militants and the Israeli army continued on Saturday in several areas of the Gaza Strip. A total of fifteen Palestinian militants were killed by the Israelis in a raid on a Hamas military facility in the Al-Daraj and Tuffah areas, reports Sky News.

There were also reports of fighting from the southern city of Han Yunis, and the Israeli military said its snipers had killed many fighters in the past twenty-four hours. They added that naval forces will continue to assist land operations by observing and actively participating in combat actions.

Israel will retain full control over all Palestinian territories even after the Gaza conflict, which is contrary to the plan to establish an independent Palestinian state, it was revealed shortly after Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on the future of the Palestinian territories on Friday, reports the BBC.

According to President Netanyahu, it is necessary for Israel to be able to maintain its security positions in the region even after Hamas is defeated, so that Gaza no longer poses a threat to the country.

In a post published on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the Israeli president wrote that Israel must maintain control over the entire area west of Jordan, which includes the West Bank occupied by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, international and domestic pressure is mounting on Netanyahu. At the press conference held after the talks between the leaders of the two countries, US President Joe Biden stood by his position, according to which it is still possible to settle the Israeli-Gaza conflict with a two-state solution. In Israel, more and more people are also dissatisfied with the current leadership and regularly hold demonstrations over the fate of the 130 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

There were explosions in Damascus, the capital of Syria. According to the reports, the incident in the Mazzeh district in the southwestern part of the city also claimed victims.

Five members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Damascus on Saturday morning. Among the victims was the local information manager of the Guard.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the missile attack in Syria that killed five members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran blamed Israel for the attack.

The US Air Force destroyed three 20 anti-ship missiles in Yemen, which were aimed at the southern part of the Red Sea and were ready to be launched.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the destruction of Hamas, Israel must maintain security control over Gaza so that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

The drawings of a previously released five-year-old child were found in an underground cell in Hán Júnis.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners