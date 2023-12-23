The UN Security Council voted to increase aid to the Gaza Strip

#Security #Council #voted #increase #aid #Gaza #Strip

After a delay of several days, the resolution also called for “conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities” but stopped short of calling for an immediate end to the fighting.

Russia and the United States, which as permanent members of the Council could have vetoed the long-delayed measure, abstained, allowing it to pass with 13 votes in favor.

However, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (Linda Tomas-Greenfield) called this resolution “a decisive step forward”.

“This council has provided a ray of hope in a sea of ​​suffering,” she said.

The diplomatic spat at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, which delayed the vote several times this week, came as conditions in the Gaza Strip worsened and the death toll mounted.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasiliy Nebenzia, attacked the United States, saying it had “resorted to its favorite persuasive tactics” and called the text of the resolution largely ineffective.

The United Arab Emirates co-sponsored the resolution, which was amended in several key areas as a compromise.

UAE Ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh (Lana Zaki Nusseibeh) that her country is “responding to a difficult humanitarian situation”.

“We know this is not a perfect text (…) We will never stop calling for a humanitarian ceasefire,” she said.

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations on Friday called a Security Council resolution demanding more aid to the Gaza Strip a “step in the right direction” but reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire.

“This resolution is a step in the right direction, but it must be implemented and must be accompanied by massive pressure for an immediate ceasefire.” I repeat, to cease fire immediately,” said Riyad Mansour.

The UK government also agreed that the adoption of the resolution was good news.

“It is good news that the UN has joined forces and passed a resolution for more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” said UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

