The unexpected triumph of the beauty in office in the Miss America beauty pageant: this has never happened before

#unexpected #triumph #beauty #office #America #beauty #pageant #happened

For the first time in the history of the beauty pageant, it is won by a beauty working in the Air Force.

“You can achieve anything. The sky’s not the limit and the only person stopping you is you,” Madison Marsh said in an interview shared by Miss America on her Instagram stories.

The 22-year-old beauty then added that if she, coming from a small town, could compete in a beauty pageant, so could anyone else.

The US Air Force also celebrated Madison Marsh’s victory on the X social network account.

“Congratulations to our aviator,” the winner’s colleagues rejoiced on the X social network account.

Ellie Breaux, a representative of the state of Texas, took second place in the beauty pageant.

A total of 51 contestants took part in the beauty pageant, representing US states and the District of Columbia.

Also Read:  Antiwar Figures' Steps Against Putin in the Elections Were Stunned by 100 Mistakes

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

When the formatting of laws is lacking!
When the formatting of laws is lacking!
Posted on
The validity of the ITP could decrease to 6 months. The category of cars affected by the new law in 2024
The validity of the ITP could decrease to 6 months. The category of cars affected by the new law in 2024
Posted on
Live: follow V. Guimarães-Arouca here
Live: follow V. Guimarães-Arouca here
Posted on
Metz: for administrative reasons, an immediate care center prevented from setting up
Metz: for administrative reasons, an immediate care center prevented from setting up
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News