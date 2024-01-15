The unexpected triumph of the beauty in office in the Miss America beauty pageant: this has never happened before

#unexpected #triumph #beauty #office #America #beauty #pageant #happened

For the first time in the history of the beauty pageant, it is won by a beauty working in the Air Force.

“You can achieve anything. The sky’s not the limit and the only person stopping you is you,” Madison Marsh said in an interview shared by Miss America on her Instagram stories.

The 22-year-old beauty then added that if she, coming from a small town, could compete in a beauty pageant, so could anyone else.

The US Air Force also celebrated Madison Marsh’s victory on the X social network account.

“Congratulations to our aviator,” the winner’s colleagues rejoiced on the X social network account.

Ellie Breaux, a representative of the state of Texas, took second place in the beauty pageant.

A total of 51 contestants took part in the beauty pageant, representing US states and the District of Columbia.