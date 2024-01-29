The unintended consequences of the Fed’s new rules for banks

#unintended #consequences #Feds #rules #banks

Many of the problems that led to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank are not addressed in the proposed regulations, according to an analyst

Financial history teaches us about the unintended consequences of regulatory change. Capital controls in the 1960s drove international borrowers away from the US to create the Eurobond market. The deregulation of savings and loan banks in 1980 contributed to the crisis in the industry later that decade. And more, and more, writes Hugh van Steenes from the consulting company Oliver Wyman.

Sometimes crises are unpredictable as complex systems adapt and interact in unexpected ways. In other cases, however, they are predictable, not least because financial reforms are often rushed after a crisis, as Prof. Roberta Romano of Yale says in one of her lectures.

The US Federal Reserve’s proposal for new banking regulations — also known as the “Basel Endgame,” which calls for a 20-25 percent increase in capital requirements for the largest banks — is one such reform, according to Van Stinnis. The comment period on the proposal ends on January 16.

He points out that investors are right to be concerned. Investors were right to worry. Apart from concerns that such a sharp increase in capital might slow economic growth by reducing lending, three other possible unintended consequences stand out.

First, a new threat to the US energy transition lies in banking regulation. The proposals contain a rule that could inadvertently throw cold water on billions of dollars of investment in solar and wind energy.

Banks are among the largest sources of financing for green infrastructure projects through the so-called tax equity schemes. They allow them to offset their own tax liabilities by providing funding to such projects. Banks account for more than 80 percent of the roughly $20 billion tax cap market, which may need to grow to more than $50 billion to meet the Act’s goals, according to the American Renewable Energy Council ( Acore).

However, the proposed rule would quadruple the capital required to finance solar or wind farms. This will make these projects prohibitively expensive for many banks, the expert emphasizes.

Some banks have already paused that funding, according to the policy advisory group Capstone. Adoption of the proposal could ultimately reduce annual tax capital investment by 80-90 percent, according to Acore.

The private credit market could absorb some of the investment over time. However, many projects are unlikely to be able to raise funding.

Second, the Fed may need to step in more often as a lender of last resort, Van Stinnis said. One of the suggestions is for “market risk” – for example in bond trading. How much capital a bank needs to keep as a buffer depends on the size of its risk-adjusted assets – the higher the risk, the higher the buffer.

The rules propose that for the capital behind bond trading, the risk weight be increased by 70%. This has raised concerns that banks may withdraw from this market. That would make some problems worse. The Fed has had to step in to support the government bond market in 2019 and 2020 and may need a permanent support mechanism if these proposals are enacted, according to the analyst.

Third, the new rules may stimulate corporate lending and diversion to private markets, and penalize regulated market participants. This is what Prof. Charles Goodhart calls the “boundary problem.” Finding the right balance and identifying risks is inherently difficult. The Fed’s initial proposal suggests, however, that the boundary could shift significantly. This will only benefit private credit players and perhaps some international banks.

For example, the Fed is proposing that loans to small and medium-sized companies have a risk weight of 100 percent. However, if the company is investment grade and its bonds are also investment grade and publicly traded, a more favorable risk weight of 65 percent is suggested. Today, very few small and medium-sized companies issue bonds. This will increase their cost of financing and encourage them to seek financing outside the banking system, according to Van Stinis.

Meanwhile, many of the problems that led to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank – poor supervision, interest rate risk and concentration of depositors, do not find a solution in proposals to tighten regulation. Investors should watch carefully for the unintended consequences of rule changes to gauge how well regulators can reshape and alter credit flows.