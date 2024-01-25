The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike

#union #civilian #employees #Valcartier #base #ready #long #strike

Nothing seems to be moving forward in the labor dispute which affects civilian employees of the four military bases in Quebec according to a union representative.

The 510 Non-Public Fund (NPF) employees at six bases across Canada – these workers provide services to military personnel, veterans and their families – gave themselves a 94% strike mandate in December.

The four bases in Quebec divided into three union units, Valcartier, Bagotville, and Montréal–Saint-Jean, have been on an indefinite general strike since January 15.

“One local section even voted 100%,” says Yvon Barrière, executive vice-president of the Quebec region of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

Irritants

“We expected this week to receive an invitation from the employer to sit down at the negotiating table, but we have received no response. We find it sad,” he regrets.

Yvon Barrière, regional executive vice-president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, speaking with demonstrators on January 17 in front of the Valcartier base. Provided by Alexandre Zacharie, ACP

Salaries and the establishment of a single salary scale across the country are the main demands of union members.

“There is no progress. The department has been saying for so many years that it will try to establish a national salary scale. Certain jobs in Ottawa are paid up to 30% more than in Valcartier, for the same function, for the same employer,” he denounces.

“The money comes from the Treasury Board, so why does a kinesiologist in Bagotville start at $16.51 an hour, while the same job in the public service can go for up to triple that? An accounting clerk at the top of the scale in Valcartier and Bagotville is paid $21 per hour. In the civil service, it’s 40 to 50% more,” he insists.

Affirming that his members benefit from good strike funds, the unionist says that the strikers are ready for a long standoff.

Employees of the Non-Public Funds (NPF) demonstrating on January 17 in front of the Valcartier base. Provided by Alexandre Zacharie, ACP

“We have been good players for too long. This is a strike that can continue. Our people want a national scale worthy of the public service. At the moment, they are the lowest paid employees in the entire federal government,” said Mr. Barrière.

History

The latter recalls the origin of the employees of the non-public funds, which sheds light on their current situation.

“In the 1960s, they created jobs on the bases for military spouses by opening small convenience stores and leisure services. It happened a little on the sly, each base had its own organization, but it became more and more serious. There was a decree in 1982 saying that NPF employees could not be considered federal civil servants. We are asking the Ministry of Defense to abolish the decree.”

“Several people work between 28 and 31.5 hours per week. Because from 32, they are obliged to give them group insurance. We prefer to hire additional people rather than giving them full time. It may take a long time, but I believe a lot in this cause. There is a blatant injustice from the government which turns a blind eye,” concludes Yvon Barrière.

Number of employees affected in Quebec

Valcartier: 125

Saint John: 70

Bagotville: 20

Montréal: 20

