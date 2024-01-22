the unions announce that “the actions are continuing”, the Minister of Agriculture promises announcements “within the week”

#unions #announce #actions #continuing #Minister #Agriculture #promises #announcements #week

“The ball is in his court.” Faced with the rumble, which is spreading in Europe without sparing France, Arnaud Rousseau, the president of the first French agricultural union, the FNSEA and Arnaud Gaillot, his counterpart from the Young Farmers (JA) were received on Monday January 22 at the end of day, by Gabriel Attal. “The Prime Minister shares our diagnosis” on a “a sector that he knows little about, but in which he has clearly said that he wishes to get involved”declared Arnaud Rousseau. “We won’t be satisfied with measuring sticks”also assured the president of the FNSEA. “The actions continue as long as we do not have answers from the Prime Minister”, he insisted.

Arnaud Rousseau also said that Gabriel Attal had committed to going into the field to meet farmers in the coming days. The Minister of Agriculture, who then spoke to journalists, promised that announcements would be made “during the week”. “We must collectively hear the anger”, he insisted. Follow our live stream.

Farmers’ anger is growing in France. Tractors paraded in the towns of Agen (Lot-et-Garonne) and in the city center of Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales), according to the Pyrénées-Orientales prefecture and journalists covering these actions. At the end of the day, Monday, the prefecture announced a snail operation “in progress on the penetrating road, entering Perpignan on the Rivesaltes side”. While at the same time, hundreds of farmers in tractors began blocking the A62 motorway near Agen (Lot-et-Garonne), in both directions, to express their “Fed up”, noted an AFP correspondent. TER traffic to and from Bordeaux has been interrupted, according to our special correspondent on site. Farmers dumped slurry on the tracks, according to the SNCF.

Other blockages in progress in Occitanie. In Haute-Garonne, a portion of the A64 motorway is still blocked at Carbonne, between Toulouse and Saint-Gaudens. “There are no plans for evacuation by the police (…) since there is no damage to this site,” declared the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. In Tarn-et-Garonne, the access points to the Golfech power station, which supplies electricity to the Toulouse basin, are also blocked by around fifty tractors. The prefecture also reported blockages on two interchanges, near Saint-Loup and Castelsarrasin, on the A62 linking Toulouse and Bordeaux.

A European mobilization. The government fears a conflagration while from the Netherlands to Romania via Poland and Germany, farmers are stepping up actions against this tax increase and the European Green Deal. All this against a backdrop of inflation and competition from Ukrainian imports.